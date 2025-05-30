LUCKI Is Locked In On "Diamond Stitching"

LUCKI is back and continuing to tease his next album "DR*GS R BAD" and doing so with a pure banger in "Diamond Stitching."

But for now, this track from LUCKI will hold fans over for at least a little while. He sounds focused (and has a touch of charisma) on "Diamond Stitching" too, which is always a great sign. "I just shoved up my boots, these n****s throwin' in the towel (What the f*ck?) / He turnt, wanna be like Weezy, n****s livin' like him now / My lil' b*tch say rap need me, but I be trickin' so she biased (Huh)." Spin the latest effort from him below.

It's already looking like a top-tier track on what will be LUCKI's next album, DR*GS R BAD. He still has yet to announce a release date for it. However, any time he's posted on his social media, he's always got the #DRB in his captions. So, hopefully we get more information sooner than later.

