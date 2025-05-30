LUCKI Is Locked In On "Diamond Stitching"

BY Zachary Horvath 50 Views
luckilucki
LUCKI is back and continuing to tease his next album "DR*GS R BAD" and doing so with a pure banger in "Diamond Stitching."

LUCKI has just embodied the person walking while on fire GIF because this new single, "Diamond Stitching," is pure heat. His slurred delivery isn't some people's favorite, but with the 808-heavy beat from Mac Fly working in harmony, it hits. The track oozes effortless swag as a result and it's sure to be a hit in no time.

It's already looking like a top-tier track on what will be LUCKI's next album, DR*GS R BAD. He still has yet to announce a release date for it. However, any time he's posted on his social media, he's always got the #DRB in his captions. So, hopefully we get more information sooner than later.

But for now, this track from LUCKI will hold fans over for at least a little while. He sounds focused (and has a touch of charisma) on "Diamond Stitching" too, which is always a great sign. "I just shoved up my boots, these n****s throwin' in the towel (What the f*ck?) / He turnt, wanna be like Weezy, n****s livin' like him now / My lil' b*tch say rap need me, but I be trickin' so she biased (Huh)." Spin the latest effort from him below.

LUCKI "Diamond Stitching"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'll make three-hundred thousand on the wake up (Yup, yup, yup, yup, yup)
I was havin' a bad dream, but it's better now (Yup, yup, Known to let that MAC fly just like my n**** Doe, baow)
Make a snake shed his skin, he found a better route
Project b*tchin' bougie hoes, them h*es the gang way (Yeah, yeah)
Up that money, I bet them h*es gon' play the same way (Yup, yup, yup, yup, yup)

