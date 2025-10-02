Not So Virgo Of You - Song by Lucki

Lucki's music has always been laced with references to drugs and the vices that plague his everyday life. Overall, this makes his upcoming album Drugs R Bad, that much more ironic. Of course, Lucki understands this, and is perhaps using this album as a means of pointing himself down a path of sobriety. In the meantime, the artist is looking to keep fans in the loop as the album starts to get closer and closer. For instance, on Tuesday, Lucki dropped off "Not So Virgo Of You," an atmospheric track that has all of the Lucki-isms you could possibly hope for. It's another dope song from the artist, and one that will keep you satisfied until the next one.