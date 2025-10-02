Not So Virgo Of You - Song by Lucki

BY Alexander Cole 63 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lucki-not-so-virgo-of-you lucki-not-so-virgo-of-you
Lucki has always been known for hypnotic production and unique flows, and he brings that combination to "Not So Virgo Of You."

Lucki's music has always been laced with references to drugs and the vices that plague his everyday life. Overall, this makes his upcoming album Drugs R Bad, that much more ironic. Of course, Lucki understands this, and is perhaps using this album as a means of pointing himself down a path of sobriety. In the meantime, the artist is looking to keep fans in the loop as the album starts to get closer and closer. For instance, on Tuesday, Lucki dropped off "Not So Virgo Of You," an atmospheric track that has all of the Lucki-isms you could possibly hope for. It's another dope song from the artist, and one that will keep you satisfied until the next one.

Release Date: September 30, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Drugs R Bad

Quotable Lyrics From Not So Virgo Of You

Blue pill, blue pill morphine (Yup, yup, yup, ayy, ayy, ayy)
Your main watch, it's a two-tone (Ayy, ayy)
AMG loan with the group home (Ayy, ayy)
Me and that stuff keep a face card (Ayy)
Twin know he better not do wrong

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
News We Get It On 149
Mixtapes Mac Miller's "K.I.D.S Deluxe" Features New Tracks 5.7K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez 8.9K
lucki Songs LUCKI Is Locked In On "Diamond Stitching" 865
Comments 0