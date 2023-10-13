Key Glock Serves Up First Single From “Glocktober” With “No Hook 2”

Ruthless Memphis MC Key Glock is having a great year so far. We say that because it seems that another project is on the horizon. In fact, it may come right around Halloween. Hopefully, it does because it will be the perfect music to bump while stealing everyone's Halloween candy (do not do that). But, in all seriousness, that is how Key's music makes you feel. He gives listeners tons of confidence to do whatever (but be smart and make the right decisions). His in-your-face and violent bars make him extremely entertaining.

That is why his last album, Glockoma 2, has been a joy for fans of his. While he might not be the most versatile rapper, he does his style very well. Of course, this follows up on his 2018 tape, Glockoma. One of the songs on the deluxe, "No Hook" was a solid add-on to the tracklist. Now, it gets a sequel.

Read More: Drake Responds To “Aubrey Angel” Who Doesn’t Feel His New Music

Listen To "No Hook 2" From Key Glock

In addition, it is also the lead single to his upcoming album, Glocktober. Glock has not officially given a release date yet. But, with the title and the color of the cover being orange, it is safe to say sometime right before Halloween it will be out. It is the same cover as Glockoma 2 and fans under his Instagram post for it are hilarious. While they are amped for new music, they cannot help but make witty jokes. One says, "This finna be bro album cover from now on with a different color 😂😂🔥🔥" Another adds, "Next one gonna be a green one that say the Glock that stole Christmas." If we are already on this trend, we say Key follows up on this.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from Key Glock, "No Hook 2?" Is this better than the original song from his Glockoma 2 (Deluxe) album? Are you getting hyped now that we know he is dropping another Glock entry coming from him soon? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Key Glock, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

My lil' n***** insane (Yeah), them lil' n***** loco (Crazy)

Glizzlock got ten watches (Ten watches, yeah), you better watch your h*, bro (Watch her)

B****, I'm back to ballin' (Ballin'), but trickin' is a no-no (No)

Don't spin with your phone on you (Phew), n****, that's a no-go (No)

I got water on water, tryna hold my breath (Yup)

Money talks and it seems to me that these n***** deaf (Yup)

Read More: