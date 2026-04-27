DJ Vlad Claims Sex Offender Registry Suggests Nicki Minaj Dumped Kenneth Petty

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kenneth Petty has been required to update his address on the sex offender registry due to a 1995 conviction.

DJ Vlad says that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are living separately, fueling rumors about the state of their marriage. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning, Vlad shared a screenshot from the sex offender registry in New York, showing that Petty is living in a small home in Jamaica, Queens.

"It looks like Nicki Minaj dumped her husband, Kenneth Petty," Vlad began. "According ot the sex offender registry, he's now living in a tiny 800-square-foot house in Jamaica, Queens, instead of the $20M Hidden Hills mansion Nicki owns. The rumor is that he got another girl pregnant, but that's not confirmed. Is this the greatest bag fumble of all time?"

Fans of Minaj countered that Petty could be stretching the truth about his address to help hide the rapper's home. "That's not how the sex offender registry works, idiot," DJ Vlad fired back to one user. "It's where you're physically located. You think Nicki and their son are living with him in that tiny house? Barbs are really the stupidest people on earth.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

Why Is Kenneth Petty On The Sex Offender Registry?

Kenneth Petty's place on the sex offender registry stems from a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape in New York. In 2021, Petty made headlines after pleading guilty to failing to update his registration as a sex offender when he and Minaj moved addresses. Minaj has been married to Petty since 2019, and the two have known each other since high school. They welcomed their first child in 2020.

In other news, Nicki Minaj narrowly missed the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, where a shooter opened fire. She was running late for the event when 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen was stopped at a security checkpoint while possessing multiple weapons. Allen is being charged with the use of a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Nicki Minaj Neighbors Petition Husband Pop Culture Nicki Minaj's Neighbors Petition To Kick Her Out Reportedly From Cardi B Troll
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 12, 2018 Pop Culture Nicki Minaj "Uses Men As Crash Dummies," DJ Vlad Claims
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020 Relationships Nicki Minaj's Husband Dropped Lawsuit Against NY DCJS, Remains On Sex Offender Registry
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Relationships Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty's Legal Troubles: A Breakdown
Comments 0