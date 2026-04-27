DJ Vlad says that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are living separately, fueling rumors about the state of their marriage. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning, Vlad shared a screenshot from the sex offender registry in New York, showing that Petty is living in a small home in Jamaica, Queens.

"It looks like Nicki Minaj dumped her husband, Kenneth Petty," Vlad began. "According ot the sex offender registry, he's now living in a tiny 800-square-foot house in Jamaica, Queens, instead of the $20M Hidden Hills mansion Nicki owns. The rumor is that he got another girl pregnant, but that's not confirmed. Is this the greatest bag fumble of all time?"

Fans of Minaj countered that Petty could be stretching the truth about his address to help hide the rapper's home. "That's not how the sex offender registry works, idiot," DJ Vlad fired back to one user. "It's where you're physically located. You think Nicki and their son are living with him in that tiny house? Barbs are really the stupidest people on earth.

Why Is Kenneth Petty On The Sex Offender Registry?

Kenneth Petty's place on the sex offender registry stems from a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape in New York. In 2021, Petty made headlines after pleading guilty to failing to update his registration as a sex offender when he and Minaj moved addresses. Minaj has been married to Petty since 2019, and the two have known each other since high school. They welcomed their first child in 2020.