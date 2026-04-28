DJ Vlad Suggests Kenneth Petty Got Another Woman Pregnant

Rumors about Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty's marriage have been circulating on social media since Monday morning. The drama began when DJ Vlad reported that the official sex offender registry in New York shows Petty is living separately from Minaj in Jamaica, Queens. While there's no official confirmation as to why Petty would list his current address as the small house and not Minaj's mansion, fans online have been spreading the allegation that he cheated and got another woman pregnant.

"It looks like Nicki Minaj dumped her husband, Kenneth Petty," DJ Vlad captioned a screenshot of the sex offender registry. "According ot the sex offender registry, he's now living in a tiny 800-square-foot house in Jamaica, Queens, instead of the $20M Hidden Hills mansion Nicki owns. The rumor is that he got another girl pregnant, but that's not confirmed. Is this the greatest bag fumble of all time?"

In turn, fans online have been sharing plenty of jokes about the situation. "How she get cheated on by a man that wasn’t even allowed to leave his home, is she that bad??" one fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response to the account, Red Media. Another asked: "Is that why she hasn’t commented on megan’s cheating man." That remark refers to Megan Thee Stallion accusing Klay Thompson of cheating on her over the weekend.

Other fans of Minaj have come to the couple's defense. When one argued that Petty could be stretching the truth about his current address to help hide the rapper's home, Vlad fired back: "That's not how the sex offender registry works, idiot. It's where you're physically located. You think Nicki and their son are living with him in that tiny house? Barbs are really the stupidest people on earth." As of Tuesday morning, Vlad has deleted his posts.

Why Is Kenneth Petty On The Sex Offender Registry?