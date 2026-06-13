Akademiks Reacts To Trap Lore Ross's Video Claiming Drake’s OVO Is A Gang 

BY Aron A.
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake recently gifted Akademiks an OVO chain following the release of "ICEMAN."

Trap Lore Ross has been one of the most divisive people in hip-hop over these past few years. His deep dive videos explore alleged ties between rappers and the streets in a way that many have questioned. He’s done videos of people like Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy that connect them to numerous deaths. The latest subject of his deep dive is the ICEMAN himself.

Drake and OVO’s alleged ties to Toronto’s underworld are under the microscope of Trap Lore Ross’ latest video titled “The Dark Truth About OVO (It’s Really A Gang).” The video details some affiliates from Drake’s inner circle, Drake’s lyrics, including some from his latest album, and “individuals whose backgrounds go far beyond the occasional run-ins with the law.” Ultimately, Trap Lore Ross alleges that Drake and the OVO have a close connection to the street gang Galloway Boys in Toronto.

 “As long as these relationships continue, there’s going to be a possibility that future investigations could find Drake somehow entangled in some kind of criminal RICO takedown,” Trap Lore Ross states.

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Akademiks Reacts To Drake Allegations 

The video came just weeks after Akademiks traveled to Toronto to meet Drizzy. A viral video from that link-up showed Drake gifting Akademiks an OVO chain, which BenDaDonn said in a clip used on “Plot Twist” is a symbol of one’s membership in their “gang.”

“Chat, am I in the gang too?” Akademiks said, laughing on stream. “When I see Chubbs, do I call him big homie or does he call me big homie? Like, how does this work? I need to know the hierarchy.”

He added, “I swear, when Drake gave me the chain, he never gave me the manual.” Ak continued to joke that he didn’t realize just how symbolic it was for him to get the chain after appearing in the ICEMAN stream. Check Ak’s reaction above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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