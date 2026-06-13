Akademiks Reacts To Trap Lore Ross's Video Claiming Drake’s OVO Is A Gang 

Trap Lore Ross has been one of the most divisive people in hip-hop over these past few years. His deep dive videos explore alleged ties between rappers and the streets in a way that many have questioned. He’s done videos of people like Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy that connect them to numerous deaths. The latest subject of his deep dive is the ICEMAN himself.

Drake and OVO’s alleged ties to Toronto’s underworld are under the microscope of Trap Lore Ross’ latest video titled “The Dark Truth About OVO (It’s Really A Gang).” The video details some affiliates from Drake’s inner circle, Drake’s lyrics, including some from his latest album, and “individuals whose backgrounds go far beyond the occasional run-ins with the law.” Ultimately, Trap Lore Ross alleges that Drake and the OVO have a close connection to the street gang Galloway Boys in Toronto.

“As long as these relationships continue, there’s going to be a possibility that future investigations could find Drake somehow entangled in some kind of criminal RICO takedown,” Trap Lore Ross states.

Akademiks Reacts To Drake Allegations

The video came just weeks after Akademiks traveled to Toronto to meet Drizzy. A viral video from that link-up showed Drake gifting Akademiks an OVO chain, which BenDaDonn said in a clip used on “Plot Twist” is a symbol of one’s membership in their “gang.”

“Chat, am I in the gang too?” Akademiks said, laughing on stream. “When I see Chubbs, do I call him big homie or does he call me big homie? Like, how does this work? I need to know the hierarchy.”