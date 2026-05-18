Akademiks Details Meeting Drake For The First Time In Toronto

Given how DJ Akademiks has been a ride-or-die for Drake over the years, one would have thought these two were having secret hangouts. At every controversial turn Drizzy has faced, Akademiks has been there to have his back. He's used his popular platform to spread rumors, respond to gossip, and go after anyone who had anything negative to say about the 6 God.
Ak maintained that reputation throughout the ICEMAN rollout, and, unsurprisingly, a photo of him and Drake surfaced online. What raised eyebrows was the suggestion that this was the first time Akademiks and Drizzy had met face-to-face, and that Ak had recently discussed the introduction with Adin Ross.
DJ Akademiks Describes Traveling To Toronto
During his livestream, Akademiks revealed that Drake flew him out to Toronto on a private jet and "booked ten rooms at the Four Seasons." He later told Ross, "I sent my passport and my whole team’s passports to him. He orchestrated everything with the jet, and I was kind of shocked." Things only became more impressive when Ak touched down in the city.
“We fly to Toronto," he said. "I never talked to customs. We literally just walked off the plane and got into a car." While there, Drake reportedly praised Akademiks for staying loyal throughout his back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar. To show his gratitude, Drizzy gifted the podcaster an official, iced-out OVO owl chain.
Meanwhile, in another part of his livestream, Ak expands on his trip by bragging about just how much of a big boss Drake is in his hometown. Akademiks emphasized Drake pulled out all of the stops to make sure he felt like royalty, and it was unlike anything he'd ever experienced. Check out the clips below.