Akademiks Details Meeting Drake For The First Time In Toronto

Drake apparently sent a private jet for DJ Akademiks to visit Toronto and made sure he received the 6 God treatment.

Meanwhile, in another part of his livestream, Ak expands on his trip by bragging about just how much of a big boss Drake is in his hometown. Akademiks emphasized Drake pulled out all of the stops to make sure he felt like royalty, and it was unlike anything he'd ever experienced. Check out the clips below.

During his livestream, Akademiks revealed that Drake flew him out to Toronto on a private jet and "booked ten rooms at the Four Seasons." He later told Ross, "I sent my passport and my whole team’s passports to him. He orchestrated everything with the jet, and I was kind of shocked." Things only became more impressive when Ak touched down in the city.

Given how DJ Akademiks has been a ride-or-die for Drake over the years, one would have thought these two were having secret hangouts. At every controversial turn Drizzy has faced, Akademiks has been there to have his back. He's used his popular platform to spread rumors, respond to gossip, and go after anyone who had anything negative to say about the 6 God.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.