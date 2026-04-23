Nicki Minaj Reportedly Attending White House Correspondents' Dinner

BY Zachary Horvath
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Dec 21, 2025; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; U.S. Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the
Dec 21, 2025; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; U.S. Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025.
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Nicki Minaj is going to continue her support of Donald Trump and his presidency this weekend at the Correspondents' Dinner.

Nicki Minaj is going to be dropping by another event to that Donald Trump will be in attendance for. According to a source for The Washington Times, the superstar rapper will be showing up to the White House Correspondents' Dinner. It's taking place this weekend on Saturday, April 25 at the Washington Hilton in Washington D.C.

There isn't much else to share other than the fact that the New York artist is going. However, once this event does begin, we are sure there will be plenty to discuss in the ensuing days.

Minaj and Trump have ruffled a lot of feathers due to their fondness for one another. However, most people have directed their disappoint and anger at the musician.

Her unabashed support for the Republican commander in chief has been so detrimental in fact that the Met Gala has reportedly shunned her from this year's edition.

But despite the backlash Minaj has stuck to her guns and stood by her beliefs. While you can argue if its right or wrong all day long, you at least have to commend her for being firm.

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What Is The White House Correspondents' Dinner?
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For those wondering, this will be Trump's first time attending the Correspondents' Dinner. Overall, the event serves as a means to support journalists covering the current POTUS. Per the WHCA's website it serves as the "main source of revenue to finance all of our work, including support of the journalists working to cover the president, events and programs to educate the public about the value of the First Amendment and a free press, and scholarships to help the next generation of journalists."

Highlights of the evening include a performance by a comedian. However, this year, the WHCA is bringing on mentalist Oz Pearlman as the main entertainment source. Moreover, the president traditionally does their own comedic routine. With Trump actually being there, that should be an interesting portion to follow.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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