Nicki Minaj is going to be dropping by another event to that Donald Trump will be in attendance for. According to a source for The Washington Times, the superstar rapper will be showing up to the White House Correspondents' Dinner. It's taking place this weekend on Saturday, April 25 at the Washington Hilton in Washington D.C.

There isn't much else to share other than the fact that the New York artist is going. However, once this event does begin, we are sure there will be plenty to discuss in the ensuing days.

Minaj and Trump have ruffled a lot of feathers due to their fondness for one another. However, most people have directed their disappoint and anger at the musician.

Her unabashed support for the Republican commander in chief has been so detrimental in fact that the Met Gala has reportedly shunned her from this year's edition.

But despite the backlash Minaj has stuck to her guns and stood by her beliefs. While you can argue if its right or wrong all day long, you at least have to commend her for being firm.

What Is The White House Correspondents' Dinner?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For those wondering, this will be Trump's first time attending the Correspondents' Dinner. Overall, the event serves as a means to support journalists covering the current POTUS. Per the WHCA's website it serves as the "main source of revenue to finance all of our work, including support of the journalists working to cover the president, events and programs to educate the public about the value of the First Amendment and a free press, and scholarships to help the next generation of journalists."