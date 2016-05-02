white house correspondent's dinner
- TV50 Cent Loved Roy Wood Jr.'s Monologue50 Cent loved some jokes at last night's White House Correspondents DinnerBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSeveral People Test Positive For COVID After Attending White House Correspondent's Dinner: ReportCases are reportedly in the "single digits" as of now, including Jonathan Karl or ABC News who reportedly shook the president's hand at the event.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJoe Biden Trolls Donald Trump, Jokes About "Let's Go Brandon" At Correspondents' DinnerJoe Biden trolled Donald Trump and joked about the phrase "Let's go Brandon," during his speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsPete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner TogetherPete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Is A "100% No" On The White House Correspondents DinnerHe just wants to "spread positivity."By Brynjar Chapman
- PoliticsWhite House Correspondence Dinner Ditches Comedy, Hires A HistorianIs this a good thing or are they scared?By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentKathy Griffin Shows Support For Michelle Wolf On "The Wendy Williams Show"Griffin knows a thing or two about riling up Republicans. By David Saric
- MusicFrank Ocean Mocks Kanye West Further With Michelle Wolf Tumblr PostIf there's one thing we're thankful for regarding Kanye's tweets, it's Frank Ocean's resurgence.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentT.I. Shouts Out Michelle Wolf For Her Controversial White House Roast SessionMichelle Wolf has been invited to the BBQ. By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyWatch President Obama’s Full White House Correspondents’ Dinner SpeechBarack Obama delivers his 8th and final speech at the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.By Danny Schwartz