Nicki Minaj Reacts After Narrowly Missing Shooting At White House Dinner

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Nicki Minaj Reacts Missing Shooting White House Correspondents Dinner
Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, Nicki Minaj watches the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
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Nicki Minaj spoke out after the reported shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, for which authorities have a suspect.

Nicki Minaj has been getting a lot of backlash for her support of United States President Donald Trump in recent months. Despite fans' pushback, she entered that world even more, even reportedly securing an invite to the White House Correspondents' Dinner last night (Saturday, April 25). It looks like Minaj was running late to the event, which meant she wasn't there when a reported shooting derailed the dinner.

According to Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, she took to her TikTok page to share a video of her face in a car, which was moments after news of the shooting broke. The Trinidadian superstar captioned the post with a U.S. flag emoji and a prayer hands emoji. Several social media reports purportedly confirmed she was running late and never made it to the event, which was at Washington, D.C.'s Hilton Hotel.

Nicki hasn't said anything else about this situation at press time, so we'll see if that changes in the near future. It looks like officials rescheduled the event, so perhaps she will get to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner eventually.

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White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Reportedly, Secret Service agents rushed Donald Trump and his cabinet off stage at the dinner after a suspected gunman fired shots outside the ballroom. The suspect reportedly rushed the lobby's security checkpoint and fired at security agents, whom later took him into custody. This was the first time Trump attended this event as president.

Authorities have since identified the suspect as a 31-year-old man named Cole Allen. He allegedly had a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when he rushed security. Allen faces charges of using a gun during a violent crime and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, with more charges reportedly set to follow after his arraignment tomorrow (Monday, April 27).

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj has other issues to handle. Her former manager recently accused her of discovery abuse in his assault case, whereas her political stances and feuds continue to generate headlines. But throughout it all, the Young Money alum is standing tall against opposition.

After this scary situation, we'll see what Minaj might have to say.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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