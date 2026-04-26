Nicki Minaj Reacts After Narrowly Missing Shooting At White House Dinner

Nicki Minaj has been getting a lot of backlash for her support of United States President Donald Trump in recent months. Despite fans' pushback, she entered that world even more, even reportedly securing an invite to the White House Correspondents' Dinner last night (Saturday, April 25). It looks like Minaj was running late to the event, which meant she wasn't there when a reported shooting derailed the dinner.

According to Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, she took to her TikTok page to share a video of her face in a car, which was moments after news of the shooting broke. The Trinidadian superstar captioned the post with a U.S. flag emoji and a prayer hands emoji. Several social media reports purportedly confirmed she was running late and never made it to the event, which was at Washington, D.C.'s Hilton Hotel.

Nicki hasn't said anything else about this situation at press time, so we'll see if that changes in the near future. It looks like officials rescheduled the event, so perhaps she will get to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner eventually.

White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Reportedly, Secret Service agents rushed Donald Trump and his cabinet off stage at the dinner after a suspected gunman fired shots outside the ballroom. The suspect reportedly rushed the lobby's security checkpoint and fired at security agents, whom later took him into custody. This was the first time Trump attended this event as president.

Authorities have since identified the suspect as a 31-year-old man named Cole Allen. He allegedly had a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when he rushed security. Allen faces charges of using a gun during a violent crime and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, with more charges reportedly set to follow after his arraignment tomorrow (Monday, April 27).