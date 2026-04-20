Zohran Mamdani Confidently Picks Cardi B Over Nicki Minaj

Zohran Mamdani picked Cardi B over Nicki Minaj when asked to choose between the two iconic rappers during an interview with Sidetalk NYC. The decision came after he recently teamed up with Cardi to promote his free childcare program.

“Cardi B,” he said confidently. “What media training do I need? We’re already teaming up with Cardi B to put out the word about universal childcare... Cardi B is gonna be judging the jingle contest to get the word out about that childcare. So, it's no contest. Also, when you look back, and you think about who she had on her music years ago, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, way before a lot of people were onto them."

Nicki Minaj's Support For Donald Trump

The collaboration comes as Nicki Minaj has aligned herself with the Republican Party in recent months. She's praised Donald Trump, spoken at various conservative events, feuded with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and more.

After campaigning on universal childcare, Zohran Mamdani announced the first four communities that will receive free 2-K, last month, with the goal of reaching full universality within four years. He teamed up with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to fund the project. “Raising a child takes a village – and it takes a city government willing to step up and tackle the child care crisis head-on,” the mayor said in a statement at the time. “On day eight, we moved closer to making universal childcare a reality. This fall, 2,000 New York City two-year-olds will have a brighter future because of it. Launching free 2-K in these four neighborhoods is just the beginning of our work to put money back in New Yorkers’ pockets, strengthen our entire economy and help more families build their lives here.”