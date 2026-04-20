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Politics
Zohran Mamdani Confidently Picks Cardi B Over Nicki Minaj
The move comes after Zohran Mamdani teamed up with Cardi B to promote his universal childcare program, earlier this month.
By
Cole Blake
April 20, 2026