DJ Akademiks' Two-Hour Phone Call With Cardi B Leads To Major Revelation About Nicki Minaj

BY Alexander Cole
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have engaged in a heated feud in the past, but a phone call with DJ Akademiks reveals a new truth.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have found themselves at odds with one another over the years. In fact, their beef has gotten quite personal at times. For fans, this has been a spectacle. One that always seems to play out on the charts, on stages, and in verses.

Over the past few months, the Cardi and Nicki feud has seemingly been on pause. Cardi has been focused on relationship issues with both Offset and Stefon Diggs. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is focused on her newfound friendship with Donald Trump. She has also been going on crusades against Jay-Z.

Recently, DJ Akademiks and Cardi B hopped on a phone call together, and it supposedly lasted a couple of hours. As Akademiks explains, the two were gossiping to one another. While he didn't exactly reveal the exact minutia of the call, he did make some interesting revelations.

For instance, the conversation uncovered the truth behind the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef, and where it currently stands amidst the chaos.

Cardi B's Thoughts On Nicki Minaj Have Been Revealed

As Akademiks bluntly puts it, Cardi B does not care a lick about Nicki Minaj. In her day-to-day life, Cardi simply does not think about Nicki. Consequently, there is very little risk of this beef being reignited, anytime soon.

Akademiks went on to say that, as it stands, it feels as though Nicki is in the same boat when it comes to Cardi. Nicki is not thinking about Cardi in any way, shape, or form. Instead, Nicki is more focused on her political ambitions and the work she has done with the Trump administration.

While some fans might be surprised by all of this, others probably feel as though it is ultimately for the best. After all, the feud got pretty heated and has already gone to a dark place. It is probably best that both artists protect their energy and focus on something else entirely.

