Cardi B Combats Nicki Minaj With Support Of Jasmine Crockett

Nicki Minaj's backing of Donald Trump and his administration has been one of the most talked-about stories over the last few months. But Cardi B has arguably been just as loud politically over the years as well. So, it's not a surprise to see her throwing her support behind another Democratic party member.

Per Fox News, the Bronx femcee, who's currently on her mega-successful Little Miss Drama Tour, took a moment to use her voice to encourage folks to vote for Jasmine Crockett.

She's currently running to be Texas' Senate representative, and she is facing primary race against James Talarico and Ahmad R. Hassan. This could wind up being a big deal if Crockett steps into this role as Texas is typically a Republican state.

Right now, Republican Senator John Cornyn holds this spot.

So, with that being said, Cardi B made sure to put her all into her PSA. Taking to her Instagram Story this week, the hitmaker began, "Listen up, y’all, early primary voting is happening right now in Texas, and we need Jasmine Crockett to win."

"She is running for U.S. Senate and if you want somebody that’s going to fight for your rights, if you want somebody to fight for your community, if you want somebody that’s going to go up there and represent you and represent your issues, please vote for my sister, Jasmine Crockett," she added in part.

Crockett was incredibly grateful for the support, reposting Cardi's message on her X account. She captioned her tweet with, "Okurrr. Y’all heard my good sis!!! She’s on a SOLD OUT tour and still took a minute to tap in. We’ve got 2 days of Early Voting left. Let’s gooooo!!! #JasmineForUS #TexasTough."

Hopefully, for Crockett, this gives a little extra push as she prepares for a competitive race ahead.

While Cardi is using her voice importantly here, she didn't use it in the best way recently. Earlier this week, sources close to Saturday Night Live confirmed to TMZ that she threw a massive tantrum during the show's rehearsal for their 1000th episode.

While on the set, the mother of four heard a joke she didn't like from Michael Che and Colin Jost while they filmed their "Weekend Update" segment. It ironically had to do with Nicki Minaj's MAGA support, which set Cardi off.

According to the source, she threw a phone at a TV, punched a screen until it broke, while also threatening to walk out. But despite this unacceptable behavior, SNL is still going to welcome her back if she ever wants to return.