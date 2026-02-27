Diddy Might Have To Testify On Keefe D's Behalf In Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

Diddy is mostly worried about his current prison sentence for prostitution charges, but other legal matters might impact him behind bars. According to a new report from The New York Post, there's a chance he might provide witness testimony in Duane "Keefe D" Davis' trial for allegedly murdering Tupac Shakur.

Per the outlet, an alleged source reportedly close to Davis said that Keefe's lawyer Michael Pandullo believes Sean Combs would back up Keefe's claims that his past confessions to orchestrating 2Pac's death were all lies for the sake of "fame and fortune."

"Duane has made his feelings clear," the alleged source reportedly expressed. "If Diddy is a witness or makes a statement denying what he told cops, then that helps him hugely. Another factor is that this case will be a jury trial... And there is a suspicion that celebrities are often seen preferentially. So if Diddy backed up this story, it would help immensely."

When Is Keefe D's Trial?

Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Keefe D's trial for allegedly murdering Tupac Shakur will begin in August of this year, if everything goes according to the current schedule at press time. However, there's a big chance that this could experience a delay to 2027, but we will see how the court actually develops the case in the next few months.

Keefe D has previously claimed that he organized the murder of 'Pac as retaliation for the rapper, Suge Knight, and others attacking his nephew Orlando Anderson, and that money that Combs allegedly offered Keefe never made it to him after the hit. Authorities arrested Davis on murder charges from Las Vegas in September of 2023. The defense team wants Puff to contradict Davis' previous claims, thus disproving his stories and arguing against the murder charges against him.

On the other hand, prosecutors are using his previous claims against him. We will see what side wins out.