Nicki Minaj Reportedly Being Shunned From 2026 Met Gala

BY Zachary Horvath
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The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR)
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Nicki Minaj was at last year's Met Gala, but it seems her recent actions are "freezing" her out from receiving an invite back this year.

Nicki Minaj has stood tall amidst all of the backlash she's received after starting to support Donald Trump late last year. However, while she believes it's only fueled more success for herself, it seems other celebrities don't see it that way. According to sources close to British American journalist Rob Shuter, Minaj's support for the MAGA agenda is getting her shunned from the 2026 Met Gala.

Taking to his Substack, the Naughty But Nice host shared one of his insider's quotes that makes it sound all but official that she's not going to be able to make an appearance.

"'Nicki’s invitations didn’t just slow down — they vanished,' one industry insider tells me. 'Hollywood stopped returning her calls. This isn’t subtle anymore. She’s been shut out.'"

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

This seems to be universal as another source tells Shuter, "There’s an invisible wall around her now... no one wants to be seen opening the gate."

Shuter also gathered that what "sealed her fate" was her attendance at last year's Turning Point USA AmFest.

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Did Nicki Minaj's Manager Drop Her?

A third source of the reporter told him bluntly, "That was it. Hollywood doesn’t forgive this kind of alignment — especially when it’s loud and unapologetic."

It also seems that her feud with Jay-Z and Roc Nation is adding extra fuel to this fire. "Between the politics and the Roc Nation war, nobody wants to touch this," another voice says. However, while things seem bleak for Nicki Minaj now, things could get better in the future. "There’s no formal ban — just a collective step back."

It's also worth noting that Beyonce is one of this year's hosts/curators, along with Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Time is running out if it hasn't already for the rapper. The 2026 Met Gala begins on May 4, meaning it's almost a month away.

Things aren't much better elsewhere for Nicki as reports surfaced over this past weekend that Minaj's longtime manager, Debra Antney dropped her. They do seem to be false, with the latter resharing some posts that suggested otherwise.

But there's already so much controversy that's swirling around her. Regardless of if these developments aren't factual, they still aren't making things better.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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