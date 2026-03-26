Nicki Minaj Reportedly Being Shunned From 2026 Met Gala

Nicki Minaj has stood tall amidst all of the backlash she's received after starting to support Donald Trump late last year. However, while she believes it's only fueled more success for herself, it seems other celebrities don't see it that way. According to sources close to British American journalist Rob Shuter, Minaj's support for the MAGA agenda is getting her shunned from the 2026 Met Gala.

Taking to his Substack, the Naughty But Nice host shared one of his insider's quotes that makes it sound all but official that she's not going to be able to make an appearance.

"'Nicki’s invitations didn’t just slow down — they vanished,' one industry insider tells me. 'Hollywood stopped returning her calls. This isn’t subtle anymore. She’s been shut out.'"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

This seems to be universal as another source tells Shuter, "There’s an invisible wall around her now... no one wants to be seen opening the gate."

Shuter also gathered that what "sealed her fate" was her attendance at last year's Turning Point USA AmFest.

Did Nicki Minaj's Manager Drop Her?

A third source of the reporter told him bluntly, "That was it. Hollywood doesn’t forgive this kind of alignment — especially when it’s loud and unapologetic."

It also seems that her feud with Jay-Z and Roc Nation is adding extra fuel to this fire. "Between the politics and the Roc Nation war, nobody wants to touch this," another voice says. However, while things seem bleak for Nicki Minaj now, things could get better in the future. "There’s no formal ban — just a collective step back."

It's also worth noting that Beyonce is one of this year's hosts/curators, along with Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Time is running out if it hasn't already for the rapper. The 2026 Met Gala begins on May 4, meaning it's almost a month away.

Things aren't much better elsewhere for Nicki as reports surfaced over this past weekend that Minaj's longtime manager, Debra Antney dropped her. They do seem to be false, with the latter resharing some posts that suggested otherwise.