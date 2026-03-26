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2026 met gala
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Nicki Minaj Reportedly Being Shunned From 2026 Met Gala
Nicki Minaj was at last year's Met Gala, but it seems her recent actions are "freezing" her out from receiving an invite back this year.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 26, 2026