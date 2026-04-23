Nicki Minaj’s Ex-Manager Alleges Discovery Abuse In Assault Case

Last January, Nicki Minaj was hit with a lawsuit by her former manager, Brandon Garrett. Their legal battle continues, and now, the "Super Freaky Girl" performer is accused of obstructing the discovery process and racking up Garrett's legal fees.

MyNewsLA reports that Nicki's responses to the plaintiff's written questions submitted earlier this year allegedly “consisted entirely of vague, repetitive boilerplate objections and were devoid of any substantive information or answers.” His team wants her to pay a fine of nearly $4K to cover the cost the current motion.

As for what Garrett is suing Nicki for in the first place, he accuses the femcee of going off on him during her Pink Friday 2 tour back in 2024. Apparently, he allowed someone else to pick up a prescription he was specifically told to collect.

"Are you f**king crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f**king mind," she allegedly told him at the time. "If my husband were here, he would knock out your f**king teeth."

Brandon Garrett's Nicki Minaj Lawsuit

February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj (Onika Tanya Maraj) performs during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You’re a dead man walking," she allegedly added. "You just f**ked up your whole life."

From there, Garrett accuses Nicki of striking him him in the face. Allegedly, she hit him so hard that his neck snapped back and his hat fell off. Fortunately, security was around to intervene before the situation escalated any further.

Garrett alleges that after that, he went and hid in a bathroom for several hours. When he finally came out of the bathroom, he quickly realized that Nicki and her team had allegedly left him stranded in Detroit.