Nicki Minaj’s Ex-Manager Alleges Discovery Abuse In Assault Case

BY Caroline Fisher
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Nicki Minaj Discovery Abuse
Dec 21, 2025; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; U.S. Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Last January, Nicki Minaj's former manager sued her for allegedly hitting him in the face during her "Pink Friday 2" tour.

Last January, Nicki Minaj was hit with a lawsuit by her former manager, Brandon Garrett. Their legal battle continues, and now, the "Super Freaky Girl" performer is accused of obstructing the discovery process and racking up Garrett's legal fees.

MyNewsLA reports that Nicki's responses to the plaintiff's written questions submitted earlier this year allegedly “consisted entirely of vague, repetitive boilerplate objections and were devoid of any substantive information or answers.” His team wants her to pay a fine of nearly $4K to cover the cost the current motion.

As for what Garrett is suing Nicki for in the first place, he accuses the femcee of going off on him during her Pink Friday 2 tour back in 2024. Apparently, he allowed someone else to pick up a prescription he was specifically told to collect.

"Are you f**king crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f**king mind," she allegedly told him at the time. "If my husband were here, he would knock out your f**king teeth."

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Brandon Garrett's Nicki Minaj Lawsuit
Nicki Minaj
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj (Onika Tanya Maraj) performs during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You’re a dead man walking," she allegedly added. "You just f**ked up your whole life."

From there, Garrett accuses Nicki of striking him him in the face. Allegedly, she hit him so hard that his neck snapped back and his hat fell off. Fortunately, security was around to intervene before the situation escalated any further.

Garrett alleges that after that, he went and hid in a bathroom for several hours. When he finally came out of the bathroom, he quickly realized that Nicki and her team had allegedly left him stranded in Detroit.

"We are unaware of the specific allegations," Nicki's lawyer, Judd Burstein, said about the lawsuit before she was properly served. "However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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