Nicki Minaj Hit With Another Lawsuit For Allegedly Owing $275K

Nicki Minaj has been accused of owing 24/7 Productions over $275,000 for their work on various promotional events for her 2023 album, Pink Friday 2. The production company filed a lawsuit against her and her company, Pink Friday Productions, accusing them of breach of contract and more, according to TMZ.

In the filing, 24/7 Productions claims that they first worked with Minaj at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In 2023, she contacted them for assistance with iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball and her album launch. They came up with budget plans and provided planning for on-site management, staffing, audio, lighting, rigging, ground transportation, and overall logistics. Eventually, they advanced $275,000 towards the budget to set everything up.

The company claims Minaj earned $650,000 for her Jingle Ball performances, not to mention Pink Friday 2, but still never paid them back. They say that when they reached out to Minaj's team to figure out the situation, her representatives responded, "We'll look into this."

Nicki Minaj's Controversies

Minaj has yet to comment on the lawsuit, but Alex Bruesewitz, a senior advisor to Donald Trump, shut down the allegation in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. “Another day, another TMZ lie about @NICKIMINAJ,” he wrote. “This is completely false!”

Nicki Minaj has closely aligned herself with the Trump administration in recent months, and the alliance has proven extremely controversial amongst her fans. She's made several posts promoting right-wing politics and also attended Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, among other events in support of the Republican Party.