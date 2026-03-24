Nicki Minaj Hit With Another Lawsuit For Allegedly Owing $275K

BY Cole Blake
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WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Nicki Minaj attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
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24/7 Productions claims that they fronted tons of money while working with Nicki Minaj ahead of "Pink Friday 2."

Nicki Minaj has been accused of owing 24/7 Productions over $275,000 for their work on various promotional events for her 2023 album, Pink Friday 2. The production company filed a lawsuit against her and her company, Pink Friday Productions, accusing them of breach of contract and more, according to TMZ.

In the filing, 24/7 Productions claims that they first worked with Minaj at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In 2023, she contacted them for assistance with iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball and her album launch. They came up with budget plans and provided planning for on-site management, staffing, audio, lighting, rigging, ground transportation, and overall logistics. Eventually, they advanced $275,000 towards the budget to set everything up.

The company claims Minaj earned $650,000 for her Jingle Ball performances, not to mention Pink Friday 2, but still never paid them back. They say that when they reached out to Minaj's team to figure out the situation, her representatives responded, "We'll look into this."

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Manager Responds To Reports That She Dropped Her

Nicki Minaj's Controversies

Minaj has yet to comment on the lawsuit, but Alex Bruesewitz, a senior advisor to Donald Trump, shut down the allegation in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. “Another day, another TMZ lie about @NICKIMINAJ,” he wrote. “This is completely false!”

Nicki Minaj has closely aligned herself with the Trump administration in recent months, and the alliance has proven extremely controversial amongst her fans. She's made several posts promoting right-wing politics and also attended Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, among other events in support of the Republican Party.

Additionally, she's been feuding with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on social media. She originally traded shots with him over his support for transgender youth. “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids,” Minaj wrote on X back in December. “Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.” More recently, she has criticized his viral comments on his SAT scores from a discussion with Mayor Andre Dickens.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Allegedly Insinuates She's Hiring Tony Buzbee After Jay-Z Case

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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