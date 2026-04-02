Cops Swarm Nicki Minaj's L.A. Home To Arrest Trespasser

L.A. area cops were thankfully able to make a speedy arrest at Nicki Minaj's home yesterday morning. The reason they were called there was because a man was trespassing on her property. He was caught on her security camera's wandering around the superstar's backyard.
Law enforcement tells TMZ that the trespasser was a white male who had a red beard, long hair, and wore a gray tracksuit. The reason why he was able to be taken into custody in quick succession is because of Minaj's security.
According to The Neighborhood Talk, the man, a 36-year-old named Leland Adams, refused to leave once he was cornered.
The "Starships" team was then able to detain him until deputies arrived at the household. The outlet also reports that Adams was reportedly arrested five days before this incident but was released shortly after.
In addition, there are rumblings that Adams may have prior run-ins with law enforcement in other states. But that's not official yet as police are still performing a robust background check as of yesterday.
Nicki Minaj's Controversies
As it stands, Adams' motive for trespassing on Nicki Minaj's property is not known. He's being held without bond and there's a good chance he eventually goes to prison for a longer period of time.
The silver lining in all of this though is that Nicki wasn't home during this incident. This is now the second time something like this has happened to a celebrity within the last month. Rihanna wasn't as fortunate as her case involved a woman allegedly firing bullets at her home while she and many others were inside.
Nicki Minaj has had a rough go of it too lately, but for different reasons. She's been dealing with rumors of her manager leaving her. There are also lawsuits, with her most recent one involving her Pink Friday Productions company for allegedly breaching a contract with another company during the Pink Friday 2 era.
Moreover, she reportedly hasn't received an invite to the 2026 Met Gala over her support of Donald Trump.
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