Cops Swarm Nicki Minaj's L.A. Home To Arrest Trespasser

BY Zachary Horvath
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2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
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Nicki Minaj joins Rihanna as both ladies have dealt with scary trespassing incidents. Thankfully, though, Nicki wasn't home for hers.

L.A. area cops were thankfully able to make a speedy arrest at Nicki Minaj's home yesterday morning. The reason they were called there was because a man was trespassing on her property. He was caught on her security camera's wandering around the superstar's backyard.

Law enforcement tells TMZ that the trespasser was a white male who had a red beard, long hair, and wore a gray tracksuit. The reason why he was able to be taken into custody in quick succession is because of Minaj's security.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the man, a 36-year-old named Leland Adams, refused to leave once he was cornered.

The "Starships" team was then able to detain him until deputies arrived at the household. The outlet also reports that Adams was reportedly arrested five days before this incident but was released shortly after.

In addition, there are rumblings that Adams may have prior run-ins with law enforcement in other states. But that's not official yet as police are still performing a robust background check as of yesterday.

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Nicki Minaj's Controversies
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Nicki Minaj accepts the award for Best Hip Hop Video onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

As it stands, Adams' motive for trespassing on Nicki Minaj's property is not known. He's being held without bond and there's a good chance he eventually goes to prison for a longer period of time.

The silver lining in all of this though is that Nicki wasn't home during this incident. This is now the second time something like this has happened to a celebrity within the last month. Rihanna wasn't as fortunate as her case involved a woman allegedly firing bullets at her home while she and many others were inside.

Nicki Minaj has had a rough go of it too lately, but for different reasons. She's been dealing with rumors of her manager leaving her. There are also lawsuits, with her most recent one involving her Pink Friday Productions company for allegedly breaching a contract with another company during the Pink Friday 2 era.

Moreover, she reportedly hasn't received an invite to the 2026 Met Gala over her support of Donald Trump.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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