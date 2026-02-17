Nicki Minaj Celebrates President's Day With An A.I. Image Of Herself & Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj reaffirmed her recent support for Donald Trump with yet another post on social media on Monday.

Nicki Minaj shared an A.I.-generated image of herself and Donald Trump wearing matching outfits on social media on Monday. "Happy #PresidentsDay," she captioned the post, which shows them counting cash and riding in a car.

While Minaj has voiced her support for Donald Trump on numerous occasions in recent months, fans took issue with her latest antics in the replies. "Imagine thirsting for a fat pedophile rapist war criminal," one user wrote. Another added: "Imagine going from being in a league with Drake to this. Oh lord the aura loss is strong with this one."

Nicki Minaj's Support For Donald Trump

As for her continued support of the President, Nicki Minaj recently spoke at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest and the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C. She has also praised the Republican Party in other social media posts and attended the premiere of Melania.

Speaking with Katie Miller for an interview, earlier this month, Minaj explained her growing passion for politics. She said that her motivation for supporting the Republican Party stems from a "premonition." “You know what, Katie? I think that people’s steps are aligned. I used to always tell people this when I was growing up, I had this strong premonition my whole life that I had a second job to do. And this was, by the way, before I even made it in rap. Something inside of me just told me I would have another thing to do. The first time I said it out loud or texted it was during the last campaign, the presidential campaign, this last one," she said.

“I saw something…and I also said, this, all of this is making me want to get into politics,” Minaj continued. “So the last thing that really did it was…the presidential campaign, and knowing that I could help because the things that I was saying, it was happening."

