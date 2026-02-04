Nicki Minaj Argues The Moon Landing Was Fake

Nicki Minaj says she doesn't believe the United States ever landed on the moon. She shared her opinion on the infamous conspiracy theory during an interview with Katie Miller, earlier this week. Miller brought up the idea while referencing various other conspiracy theories.

“You know, like other conspiracy theories, did we actually land a man on the moon?” Miller asked, to which Minaj replied bluntly, “No, I don’t think we landed on the moon." She didn’t elaborate on her reasoning for supporting the conspiracy theory before Miller moved on to other topics.

Nicki Minaj's Support Of Donald Trump

Among the other topics Minaj discussed with Miller was her growing interest in politics. She explained that her motivation for supporting the Republican Party so openly in recent months stems from a "premonition." She said: “You know what, Katie? I think that people’s steps are aligned. I used to always tell people this when I was growing up, I had this strong premonition my whole life that I had a second job to do. And this was, by the way, before I even made it in rap. Something inside of me just told me I would have another thing to do. The first time I said it out loud or texted it was during the last campaign, the presidential campaign, this last one."

“I saw something…and I also said, this, all of this is making me want to get into politics,” she continued. “So the last thing that really did it was…the presidential campaign, and knowing that I could help because the things that I was saying, it was happening."