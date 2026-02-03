Nicki Minaj Clarifies Her Stance On The Transgender Community

BY Cole Blake
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj previously feuded with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on social media about the transgender community.

Nicki Minaj says that she has no issue with transgender people, as long as they're over the age of 18. She clarified her stance on the LGBTQ+ community while speaking with Katie Miller for an interview published earlier this week. In doing so, Minaj reduced the necessity of gender affirming care to the hypothetical idea of her 17-year-old daughter wanting breast implants.

"I personally don't have an issue with the trans part of the LGBT at all. I am the biggest advocate for adults being able to do whatever the heck they want to do. They're adults. I don't care," she clarified. "I only mentioned something because, when it comes to children, I wouldn't even allow my 17-year-old daughter to get breast implants. 99% of parents would not let their 17-year-old child get breast implants. So, if you wouldn't let a child get breast implants, you're not gonna want them to get any kind of surgery."

She previously spoke out against providing support to transgender youth during a back-and-forth with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on X (formerly Twitter), in December. “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids,” Minaj wrote at the time. “Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.”

Nicki Minaj's Support Of Donald Trump

In the time since Minaj's feud with Gavin Newsom, she has focused even more on politics. She's appeared at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest event as well as Donald Trump's recent summit for his Trump Accounts initiative.

Explaining her decision to focus on politics to Katie Miller, Minaj admitted she foresaw the shift in a "premonition." She said: “You know what, Katie? I think that people’s steps are aligned. I used to always tell people this when I was growing up, I had this strong premonition my whole life that I had a second job to do. And this was, by the way, before I even made it in rap. Something inside of me just told me I would have another thing to do. The first time I said it out loud or texted it was during the last campaign, the presidential campaign, this last one."

“I saw something…and I also said, this, all of this is making me want to get into politics,” she continued. “So the last thing that really did it was…the presidential campaign, and knowing that I could help because the things that I was saying, it was happening."

