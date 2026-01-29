Nicki Minaj Flashes Trump Gold Card, Suggests She Fast-Tracked U.S. Citizenship

BY Caroline Fisher
Nicki Minaj Trump Gold Card
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)
An old post in which Nicki Minaj admitted to being an illegal immigrant recently resurfaced amid backlash for her support for Donald Trump.

Nicki Minaj hasn't been shy about airing her political views lately, even amid widespread backlash. As a result, many social media users have been hard at work digging up old social media posts in hopes of highlighting her hypocrisy. Back in 2018, for example, she admitted to being an illegal immigrant on Facebook.

"I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old," she wrote at the time. "I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now?"

In 2024, she also admitted on TikTok Live that she was a non-citizen. "I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago," she explained. "But I’ve been in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago." Now, however, it looks like the femcee could finally be on her way to lawful permanent resident status.

Nicki Minaj Politics

Yesterday, she took to Twitter/X to show off what appears to be a Trump Gold Card. The Trump Gold Card was launched in December 2025 and allows successful applicants to receive expedited lawful permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder in exchange for a $1 million non-refundable gift to the U.S. Treasury.

"Welp," Nicki captioned her post. "Finalising that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per my wonderful, gracious, charming president," she later added, claiming the card came "free of charge."

News of Nicki's Trump Gold Card post comes just a day after she took the stage at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C, where she commended President Donald Trump for his rollout of investment accounts for babies born in the United States.

"I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change," she declared at the event. "The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more."

