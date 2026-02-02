White House Rep Clears The Air On Nicki Minaj's Trump Gold Card

Nicki Minaj was trolling this whole time after flashing her shiny new Trump Gold Card. According to a White House representative, it's nothing more than a souvenir. To use the spokesperson's words exactly it's a "memento" instead of a "visa document."

This development came to a light via a conversation with The New York Times late last week. What's more is that Minaj didn't even need this to secure her citizenship. As a Homeland Security Department official also tells NYT that she's been a legal permanent resident for roughly two decades.

While the rapper's reps didn't respond for comment from the publication about her actual immigration status, it seems that she's far enough along in the application process. All of that is to say that the Trump Gold Card would have no effect.

The Trinidadian talent was happily boasting the documentation on social media, particularly her Twitter. She was even going as far as to say that her new best friend was even wiping away all of the necessary fees. Those include $1 million to the U.S. Treasury after a non-refundable $15,000 to the HSD. Applicants still have a chance to not be approved even with that latter payment.

Nicki Minaj Made Fun Of At The Grammys

But as for Nicki, she tweeted on January 28, "Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge."

That same day she uploaded a picture of what we now know to be a fake of the visa with the caption, "Welp..."

Overall, this move and her overall support of Donald Trump has driven many heated discussions. It's also led to a lot of jokes, including at the 68th Grammy Awards. Host Trevor Noah didn't waste any time as he started the broadcast off with a quip about her absence.