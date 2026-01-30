Amber Rose Calls Billie Eilish The R Word For Denouncing Nicki Minaj

Amber Rose is at the center of controversy after delivering an explosive rant during a recent livestream appearance on Sneako’s stream. The model and media personality took aim at Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, accusing them of distancing themselves from Nicki Minaj due to Nicki’s public support of Donald Trump. According to Amber, cutting ties over political differences sends the wrong message and ignores the realities of how power and influence work once an election is over.

During the stream, Amber didn’t hold back. She used harsh language to express her frustration and dismissing criticism aimed at Nicki for her political stance. She argued that the United States is a free country and that artists should be able to support or engage with whoever they choose. Without being “canceled” or socially exiled.

"Who’s gives a f*ck… she’s r**arded," Amber Rose said of Billie Eilish. She then proceeded to say, "She could suck a d**k. Thats how I feel about that. We live in a free country, who gives a f*ck."

"If you're gonna endorse someone or vote for someone, this isn't an election anymore," she continued. "He's actually the president now, so if you can go in and you can make a change and you can help people, you should."

Her comments quickly spread across social media, sparking intense debate.

Amber Rose Has Some Words For Billie Eilish

Nicki captioned the post with a casual “Welp,” before following up with a more pointed message, claiming she was "finalising that citizenship paperwork as we speak" and praising Trump as "[her] wonderful, gracious, charming president." She later added that the card was received "free of charge," through the Trump Gold Card program, which was launched in December 2025. The program is designed to grant expedited lawful permanent resident status to EB-1 or EB-2 visa holders in exchange for a $1 million non-refundable contribution to the U.S. Treasury. While the details around Nicki’s specific situation remain unclear, the symbolism of the post was enough to spark widespread debate online.

Nicki used the moment to double down on her loyalty. She declared herself “probably the president’s No. 1 fan” and making it clear that public criticism hasn’t swayed her. However, celebrities like Billie Eilish have used their platform to stand against ICE and really anything that Trump advocates for.