- PoliticsTrump Taunts Biden Over 25th Amendment: "Be Careful What You Wish For"President Trump isn't concerned about the 25th Amendment but suggests that President-elect Biden should be. By Faysia Green
- PoliticsTrump Defends Riot Response As "Totally Appropriate"Congress, and virtually every social media platform, doesn't agree.By Faysia Green
- Politics#CryBabyTrump Trends As President Remains In Denial About Election ResultsSince the loss of the 2020 presidential election, President Trump immediately went to work in order to get the results overturned in his favor. More than a month later, he is still claiming election fraud.By Faysia Green
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Reacts To Lil Wayne's Donald Trump PictureRoyce Da 5'9" takes a moment to reflect on Lil Wayne's glowing endorsement of President Trump, citing one of his iconic bars in the process.By Mitch Findlay
- SportsJay Cutler Lit Up By Twitter After Trump EndorsementJay Cutler's political leanings have led to quite a bit of ridicule on Twitter.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsMelania Goes Viral Again For Pulling Hand Away From President Trump After Final DebateFirst Lady Melania Trump seemed to be over holding hands with President Donald Trump after last night's final presidential debate, leading people to think she's almost as fed up with him as we all are.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg Calls Trump A Racist, Says Next President Better "Show Up & Deliver"The rapper also told presidential candidates to earn the public's votes.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBiden Trolls Trump Campaign With New SloganBiden takes a note from Trump's playbook with his new web domain.By Isaiah Cane
- Pop CultureTrump's Twitter Fingers Fly Following Obama's DNC Speech DigsAmerica's president wasn't happy to see his predecessor at the Democratic National Convention.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKanye West Responds To Accusation That He's Helping Trump Beat BidenKanye West offered a cryptic answer when asked if he was simply running for President to take votes away from Joe Biden.By Alexander Cole
- NewsGame Show Host Son Contracts COVID-19 After Calling Virus A "Lie"Famed game show host Chuck Woolery recently tweeted about the "lies" about COVID-19, but when his son was diagnosed, he changed his tune.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Goes Off On Supreme Court For Tax Returns DecisionThe president went off once again on twitter, branding the decision unfair. By Noah John
- PoliticsDonald Trump On Rayshard Brooks Killing: “You Can’t Resist” CopsPresident Donald Trump gave his take on Rayshard Brook's death in a recent Fox News appearance. By Noah John
- PoliticsTulsa Newspaper Condemns Trump Rally: "We Can't Welcome It"Tulsa World disavows a planned Trump rally in new editorial, citing coronavirus concerns and fears of social unrest. By Noah John
- GramT.I. Calls For People To Not Spend Money In "#BlackoutDay2020" ProtestT.I. calls for people to keep their cash in their wallets and protest using their finances by not spending money on July 7 for "#BlackoutDay2020."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Not Interested In Unveiling Barack Obama's White House PortraitTrump is reportedly refusing to hold an unveiling ceremony for the former President.
By Madusa S.
By Madusa S.
- PoliticsTrump Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine Every Day To Prevent CoronavirusTrump says he's been taking the drug for "about a week and a half."By Madusa S.
- PoliticsPresident Trump Implies He May Stop WH News Briefings: “What’s The Purpose?”Is Donnie ending his daily White House news briefings? By Kevin Goddard
- GramKodak Black Wants To Meet With Donald Trump; Says He’s Got A “Brilliant Idea”Kodak says it has nothing to do with his wrongful conviction though.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsThere’s A Spike In People Ingesting Household Cleaners After Trump’s CommentsNew York and Maryland health officials have seen a sudden spike in calls over fear of taking household cleaners following Trump’s suggestion.By Kevin Goddard
- RandomBlocBoy JB Expresses Fondness For TrumpBlocBoy JB took to Twitter to tell his followers that he's starting to take a liking to President Donald Trump.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsPresident Trump Bashes NY Governor; Calls Coronavirus “The Chinese Virus”Trump had another twitter outburst Tuesday morning, deflecting any responsibility for his delayed response & actions.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsPresident Trump Says Coronavirus Crisis Could Last Until July Or AugustTrump thinks we maybe dealing with this coronavirus scare through the Summer.By Kevin Goddard