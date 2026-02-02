T.I. Confirms He's Retiring From Music After His Next Album

T.I. says that his highly anticipated new album, Kill The King, will be his last project before retiring from music. He made the announcement while attending the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight next to his wife, Tiny, on the red carpet, T.I. discussed his upcoming project. "It's a blessing man. 'Let Em Know,' produced by Pharrell. My first single off of my final album. I'm gonna be done. They should know it. I've said it before. It's time," he said. From there, he explained, "I think I have many gifts that God has given me that I can spend more time and attention on, and spend more time at home with my family and my grandchildren."

T.I.'s "Kill The King" Album

As for the Pharrell-produced single T.I. was referencing, he dropped "Let Em Know" as the lead single from Kill The King, earlier this month. He has yet to confirm a release date for the project.

He's been working on it for several years. Back in 2023, he discussed his aim during an interview with TMZ. "I feel like the King of the South moniker is very egotistical, self-gratuitous, and it’s a persona that kind of enters the room before I do physically," he told the outlet. "Big Boi cautioned me of [the title] back when I was coming onto the scene. Big Boi said, ‘It sounds cool. I like it. But understand, when you are king, you put a big bullseye on your back. You can’t look for no favors. Life is a game of chess, and the name of the game is called Kill The King. That’s what you are setting yourself up for.’"