T.I. Confirms He's Retiring From Music After His Next Album

BY Cole Blake
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer T.I. watches a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
T.I. released the Pharrell-produced track, "Let Em Know," as the lead single from his next album, "Kill The King," earlier this month.

T.I. says that his highly anticipated new album, Kill The King, will be his last project before retiring from music. He made the announcement while attending the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight next to his wife, Tiny, on the red carpet, T.I. discussed his upcoming project. "It's a blessing man. 'Let Em Know,' produced by Pharrell. My first single off of my final album. I'm gonna be done. They should know it. I've said it before. It's time," he said. From there, he explained, "I think I have many gifts that God has given me that I can spend more time and attention on, and spend more time at home with my family and my grandchildren."

T.I.'s "Kill The King" Album

As for the Pharrell-produced single T.I. was referencing, he dropped "Let Em Know" as the lead single from Kill The King, earlier this month. He has yet to confirm a release date for the project.

He's been working on it for several years. Back in 2023, he discussed his aim during an interview with TMZ. "I feel like the King of the South moniker is very egotistical, self-gratuitous, and it’s a persona that kind of enters the room before I do physically," he told the outlet. "Big Boi cautioned me of [the title] back when I was coming onto the scene. Big Boi said, ‘It sounds cool. I like it. But understand, when you are king, you put a big bullseye on your back. You can’t look for no favors. Life is a game of chess, and the name of the game is called Kill The King. That’s what you are setting yourself up for.’"

As T.I. mentioned during his interview with Entertainment Tonight, he has hinted at his plans for retirement on several occasions in recent years. Before performing at 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball concert in 2024, he announced that it would be his final live show. "I appreciate y'all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore, and I will not be performing," T.I. said at the time. "I don't want to do it anymore."

