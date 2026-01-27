T.I. shared a lengthy defense of his hometown, Atlanta, while on stage at a recent event, as caught by DJ Akademiks. In a video of the moment, he proclaimed that Atlanta is here to stay and warned anyone who disagrees to come and see him directly.

T.I. began by describing himself as an Atlanta native and the "king of the south." "I'm here to say, I don't give a f*ck what you've got to say about us. Atlanta is here and I am here and we will not stop. Anybody got a problem with it, come see me," he continued.

When Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes in the comments section. "Idk why I felt like this was a def jam vendetta moment in the game then they all start fighting right after," one user wrote. Another added: "Old man goes on stage and gives views on things no one cares about."

T.I.'s "Kill The King" Album

The viral clip of T.I. speaking on Atlanta comes as he continues to work on his long-awaited album, Kill The King. Earlier this month, he teamed up with Pharrell Williams for a new single from the project titled, "Let Em Know."