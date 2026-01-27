T.I. shared a lengthy defense of his hometown, Atlanta, while on stage at a recent event, as caught by DJ Akademiks. In a video of the moment, he proclaimed that Atlanta is here to stay and warned anyone who disagrees to come and see him directly.
T.I. began by describing himself as an Atlanta native and the "king of the south." "I'm here to say, I don't give a f*ck what you've got to say about us. Atlanta is here and I am here and we will not stop. Anybody got a problem with it, come see me," he continued.
When Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes in the comments section. "Idk why I felt like this was a def jam vendetta moment in the game then they all start fighting right after," one user wrote. Another added: "Old man goes on stage and gives views on things no one cares about."
T.I.'s "Kill The King" Album
The viral clip of T.I. speaking on Atlanta comes as he continues to work on his long-awaited album, Kill The King. Earlier this month, he teamed up with Pharrell Williams for a new single from the project titled, "Let Em Know."
He's been working on the album for several years at this point. Back in 2023, he discussed his idea for the title with TMZ. "That was the beginning of a long road of many challenges, opposition and adversity," he said at the time. "I feel like the King of the South moniker is very egotistical, self-gratuitous and it’s a persona that kind of enters the room before I do physically. Big Boi cautioned me of [the title] back when I was coming onto the scene. Big Boi said, ‘It sounds cool. I like it. But understand, when you are king, you put a big bullseye on your back. You can’t look for no favors. Life is a game of chess, and the name of the game is called Kill The King. That’s what you are setting yourself up for.’"