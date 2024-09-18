Nicki Minaj Is Still Not A US Citizen Despite Her Best Efforts

BYCole Blake141 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 17: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)
Nicki Minaj complained that she's still paid millions of dollars in taxes over the years.

Nicki Minaj says she still doesn't have United States citizenship, despite moving to the country from Trinidad and Tobago as a child. Discussing the situation on TikTok Live, she complained about having paid millions of dollars in taxes to U.S., but still not having been given citizenship.

“I’m not a citizen of America. Isn’t that crazy?” she said. “I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I’ve been in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj Makes Fan’s Day After Disappointing Meet-And-Greet Experience

Nicki Minaj Performs On The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2. World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

It's not the first time Minaj has discussed her journey to the United States. Back in 2018, she reflected on coming to the country illegally as the Donald Trump administration detained immigrants at the border. “I came to this country as an illegal immigrant at 5 years old," she revealed on Instagram at the time. "I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again… ”

Nicki Minaj Speaks On Her Citizenship Status

Check out Nicki's full comments on not being a United States citizen below. In other news, she's been making headlines on social media in recent days for coming to Lil Wayne's defense after the NFL snubbed him for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Surprises Cleveland Barbz At Sneaker Launch

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...