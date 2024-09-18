Nicki Minaj Is Still Not A US Citizen Despite Her Best Efforts

Nicki Minaj complained that she's still paid millions of dollars in taxes over the years.

Nicki Minaj says she still doesn't have United States citizenship, despite moving to the country from Trinidad and Tobago as a child. Discussing the situation on TikTok Live, she complained about having paid millions of dollars in taxes to U.S., but still not having been given citizenship.

“I’m not a citizen of America. Isn’t that crazy?” she said. “I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I’ve been in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago.”

Nicki Minaj Performs On The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2. World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

It's not the first time Minaj has discussed her journey to the United States. Back in 2018, she reflected on coming to the country illegally as the Donald Trump administration detained immigrants at the border. “I came to this country as an illegal immigrant at 5 years old," she revealed on Instagram at the time. "I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again… ”

Nicki Minaj Speaks On Her Citizenship Status

Check out Nicki's full comments on not being a United States citizen below. In other news, she's been making headlines on social media in recent days for coming to Lil Wayne's defense after the NFL snubbed him for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans.