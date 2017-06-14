citizenship
- Pop CultureMichael Blackson Officially Has US CitizenshipMichael Blackson says it's a privilege to finally have American citizenship.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTristan Thompson Granted Official United States CitizenshipTristan Thompson says he is "living the American dream."By Alexander Cole
- MusicLudacris Obtains Citizenship In Wife Eudoxie's Home Country Of GabonSomehow he threw in Zamunda and Wakanda, too.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNeil Young Says US Citizenship Delayed For Past Marijuana UseNeil Young is having trouble applying for duel citizenship.By Cole Blake
- SocietyTomi Lahren Calls On Twitter's Feminists To Defend Against The Game's Dog Walk SlanderThe Game hit a nerve in Tomi Lahren's Right-leaning political armor.By Devin Ch
- Music2019 BRIT Awards: Drake, Jorja Smith & Ariana Grande Walk Away Big WinnersDrake levied his Canadian citizenship to snag a 2019 BRIT Award.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Says He Won't Leave Atlanta Without A Fight Amid Deportation Threats21 Savage speaks with New York Times on being an undocumented immigrant, the memes and more.By Aron A.
- SocietySnoop Dogg On Plans Of Becoming Canadian Citizen & What He Would Cook For DrakeCanada got him remixing the national anthem.By Zaynab
- MusicJustin Bieber Set To Become A U.S. Citizen: ReportSome fans probably still don't know that their fave is Canadian.By Zaynab
- MusicFrench Montana Receives His U.S. CitizenshipFrench Montana becomes a citizen of the country he's lived in for decades.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicAriana Grande To Be Granted Honorary Citizenship Of ManchesterAriana Grande is being bestowed "honorary citizenship" by the city of Manchester. By Q. K. W.