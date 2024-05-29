Simon Guobadia Calls Porsha Williams A "Mediocre Mind" Amid Citizenship Dispute

"Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend the premiere of “Single Not Searching” hosted by Lisa Raye at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on September 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

These two having been going at it for months now.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams are stars of the hit show Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Back in 2022, these two got married, and overall, they seemed to be on good terms. However, things eventually hit a rough patch and in February of this year, Williams filed for divorce. In fact, the relationship came to an end just 15 months after they got married. It is certainly not ideal, and ever since the divorce, the two have found themselves bickering online to the point of parody.

Over the last couple of days, Williams has been particularly going after Guobadia and his lack of US Citizenship. In fact, due to his impending marital status, he is at risk of being deported. While taking to Instagram, Williams asked a question about Guobadia's numerous attempts at getting citizenship: "If a person concealed criminal past & provided fake identification for a green card is it still a valid green card in the US?! #inquiringminds." This subsequently led to an even shadier post from Guobadia himself.

Simon Guobadia & Porsha Williams Continue To Send Shots Online

"Imma need people who think there are 265 days in a year stay out of understanding complex US immigration laws," he wrote. "Above your mediocre mind." In the comments section at The Neighborhood Talk, fans were taking Guobadia's side here. They simply felt like his insults were working harder. Of course, that could very well change with their next exchange. Either way, these two are on horrible terms, and reconciliation does not seem to be in sight.

Let us know what you think of the former couple, in the comments section down below. Do you feel like the two are doing too much on social media? Do you think they will ever be able to be on good terms with one another again? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

