Simon Guobadia Ripped By Fans After Shading Porsha Williams Amid Citizenship Issues

The former couple continues to bicker on social media.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams are a former couple that has taken social media by storm over these past few months. Overall, the two came to prominence on the series The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Initially, these two were with different partners when their reigns on the show began. However, they eventually left their significant others and found one another. In 2022, they ended up getting married, and it seemed like things were going okay. This was simply not the case, as Williams filed for divorce in February.

Subsequently, the two have been messy towards one another on social media. There have been lots of shady comments made here and there, with the fans watching intently. For instance, recently, Guobadia praised RHOA castmate Shamea Morton, who recently got gifted a Rolls Royce by her husband Gerald. Guobadia noted that Morton was the only castmate with a Rolls Royce, which some saw as a diss to Williams. In fact, Williams ultimately clapped back by noting that Morton also has a "debt free husband who is a US citizen."

Simon Guobadia Catches Heat

For those who may not know, Guobadia has been dealing with citizenship issues for years. Overall, this is due to alleged financial infractions that have led to continuous denials of his citizenship applications. He took to his Instagram to clarify that people should stop talking about his issues, although the fans are not having it. "Can his deportation be filmed for the show? Asking for a friend," one person wrote. "Not Simon tryna get Shamia husband in trouble. Nasty work Simon take your L and lay down," wrote another.

Let us know what you think of the animosity between Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams, in the comments section down below. What do you make of the former couple? Were you fans of them when they were together on RHOA? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

