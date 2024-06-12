Simon Guobadia Continues To Taunt Porsha Williams Amid Messy Divorce

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams have been on bad terms for quite some time.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams are two stars of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. Overall, the two got married back in 2022 and it seemed like all was well. However, their relationship eventually deteriorated and earlier this year, Williams officially filed for divorce. Since that time, both parties have taken shots at one another on social media. Most fans have been taking Porsha's wide in all of this, however, there is no doubt that Guobadia is dead set on getting people on his side.

One of their biggest disputes has been around his immigration status. Guobadia is at risk of deportation due to the divorce, with Williams accusing him of trying to fraud the government. Guobadia has clapped back on numerous occasions, and in his most recent Instagram story, he took a swipe at Williams' lifestyle. As you can see in the post below, he wrote "No more Africans...No More Rolls Royces...#buyyourown."

Simon Guobadia Has A Lot Of Smoke For Porsha

As is typically the case with Guobadia, fans were not impressed with his comments. Over on The Neighborhood Talk, many were quick to laugh off what he had to say. "He thinking Baddie P not gon find another sponser is delulu," one person wrote. "Is there ANY WAY to stop him from coming up in the feed?" said another. Needless to say, Williams has the vast majority of supporters right now. If one thing is for certain, it is that the next season of RHOA is going to be very interesting.