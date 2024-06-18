Simon Guodabia Disgusted By The Concept Of Having Make-Up Sex With Porsha Williams

The Pink Awards 2023
AUSTELL, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 25: Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend the 2023 Pink Awards
Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams have been at odds for months.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta have been going through a pretty messy divorce as of late. Overall, the two continue to bicker at one another online. Furthermore, they have been beefing about their former home and Guobadia's immigration status. To make matters worse, Guobadia has also been trying to get Bravo to stop filming the Rolls Royce he bought for Williams. In the eyes of fans, Guobadia's tactics have actually gotten completely out of hand.

Having said that, he let fans know where he stands with Porsha in a pretty telling Instagram comment. Down below, you can see how someone in his comments section made the claim that make-up sex could do the two some good. It's a pretty unhelpful comment, especially with how the two have been going at each other on IG. Consequently, Guobadia decided to speak his mind in blunt fashion. "That's disgusting," he wrote with a green puking emoji.

Simon Guobadia Is Not Amused

This led to some vitriolic comments from fans on The Neighborhood Talk. "Now Simon. You know she rode that pot belly for some months before departing. At best your pockets were attractive," one person wrote. "porsha had no business being with this man from jump," said another. At this stage, it is going to take a lot for Guobadia to change the public's perception of the situation. For now, RHOA viewers have already made up their minds and will be siding with Porsha until further notice.

Let us know what you think of the relationship drama between Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that there is any way for these two to settle their differences? Will you be watching the upcoming season of RHOA? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

