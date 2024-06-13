Simon Guobadia Hits Bravo With Cease & Desist Over Rolls Royce He Gifted Porsha Williams

The drama between Simon Guobadia and Bravo continues.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams have been going through a pretty contentious divorce as of late. Overall, the two got married in 2022 but divorced in 2024. Williams and Guobadia have been fighting over assets, and it has put Bravo and the Real Housewives Of Atlanta into a real tough situation. This is especially true as Guobadia is upset about Williams' Rolls Royce, which he gifted her a few years ago. In fact, Guobadia is doing everything he can to keep Bravo from filming the car.

According to Radar Online, Guobadia has filed a Cease & Desist against Bravo. As he explains, the car is his, and he is not giving the network permission to film his property. It is the latest petty move from Guobadia, who has taken numerous shots at his ex on social media. Overall, fans have grown tired of these antics. However, he continues to stand his ground, regardless of what people have to say. As for his attorney, they put out a statement about the recent legal filing.

Simon Guobadia Is Upset

“Upon information and belief, True Entertainment, LLC may have been filming, recording, or photographing the Rolls Royce while it may have been in the use and/or possession of third parties other than Mr. Simon Guobadia,” an attorney said in a statement. “If such actions have occurred, I am requesting that no photographs or recordings be released, disclosed, or published as Mr. Guobadia does not consent to the same regarding his vehicle.”