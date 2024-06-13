Simon Guobadia Hits Bravo With Cease & Desist Over Rolls Royce He Gifted Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Private Birthday Celebration
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 22: Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend Porsha Williams Private Birthday Celebration on June 22, 2021 at Republic in Atlanta, Georgia.(Prince Williams/Wireimage)
The drama between Simon Guobadia and Bravo continues.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams have been going through a pretty contentious divorce as of late. Overall, the two got married in 2022 but divorced in 2024. Williams and Guobadia have been fighting over assets, and it has put Bravo and the Real Housewives Of Atlanta into a real tough situation. This is especially true as Guobadia is upset about Williams' Rolls Royce, which he gifted her a few years ago. In fact, Guobadia is doing everything he can to keep Bravo from filming the car.

According to Radar Online, Guobadia has filed a Cease & Desist against Bravo. As he explains, the car is his, and he is not giving the network permission to film his property. It is the latest petty move from Guobadia, who has taken numerous shots at his ex on social media. Overall, fans have grown tired of these antics. However, he continues to stand his ground, regardless of what people have to say. As for his attorney, they put out a statement about the recent legal filing.

Read More: Simon Guobadia Calls Porsha Williams A "Mediocre Mind" Amid Citizenship Dispute

Simon Guobadia Is Upset

“Upon information and belief, True Entertainment, LLC may have been filming, recording, or photographing the Rolls Royce while it may have been in the use and/or possession of third parties other than Mr. Simon Guobadia,” an attorney said in a statement. “If such actions have occurred, I am requesting that no photographs or recordings be released, disclosed, or published as Mr. Guobadia does not consent to the same regarding his vehicle.”

Let us know what you think of the situation involving Williams and Guobadia, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this has become a bit out of hand? Whose side are you on given the recent divorce developments? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Who Is Simon Guobadia? Porsha Williams's Estranged Husband

