Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Is Somehow Worth $300 Million

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are currently going through a very messy divorce. Guobadia and Williams have been speaking ill of each other on social media. Furthermore, the situation has boiled over to Real Housewives Of Atlanta, where the two want nothing to do with one another. There has been lots of pettiness, and overall, fans have no clue what to make of the situation. However, in court, the divorce plot has certainly thickened.
In a new court document obtained by The Jasmine Brand, Williams made some wild claims about Guobadia and his wealth. As you can see below, she said that her estranged husband is worth $300 million. Overall, this is a massive amount of money, and is quite frankly hard to believe. However, that is what her legal team is alleging as the divorce process makes its way through the courts.
Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Continue Their Divorce
“Given [Simon] has a net worth of well over $300 million, [Simon] clearly has the resources to continue to unnecessarily expand the instant divorce action and is currently using those resources to propound intrusive and harassing discovery requests that clearly violate the intent and spirit of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement, as well as this Court’s Amended Domestic Relations Standing Order,” court docs read.
