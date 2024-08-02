Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Is Somehow Worth $300 Million

Hard to believe...

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these divorce proceedings have gone too far? Whose side of this are you on right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

“Given [Simon] has a net worth of well over $300 million, [Simon] clearly has the resources to continue to unnecessarily expand the instant divorce action and is currently using those resources to propound intrusive and harassing discovery requests that clearly violate the intent and spirit of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement, as well as this Court’s Amended Domestic Relations Standing Order,” court docs read.

In a new court document obtained by The Jasmine Brand, Williams made some wild claims about Guobadia and his wealth. As you can see below, she said that her estranged husband is worth $300 million. Overall, this is a massive amount of money, and is quite frankly hard to believe. However, that is what her legal team is alleging as the divorce process makes its way through the courts.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are currently going through a very messy divorce. Guobadia and Williams have been speaking ill of each other on social media. Furthermore, the situation has boiled over to Real Housewives Of Atlanta, where the two want nothing to do with one another. There has been lots of pettiness, and overall, fans have no clue what to make of the situation. However, in court, the divorce plot has certainly thickened.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.