Simon Guobadia Hits Porsha Williams With Lawsuit Over Alleged Erectile Dysfunction Claims

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams' messy feud continues.

It goes without saying that Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce has gotten ugly in recent months. The former partners have thrown countless jabs at one another online, and unfortunately, one of them has now resulted in a lawsuit. According to TMZ, Guobadia has decided to take legal action against his ex over an accusation she made back in July. At the time, she seemingly accused him of suffering from erectile dysfunction in a series of posts. She didn't call him out by name, but the timing didn't seem like a coincidence.

The father of her child, Dennis McKinley, even jumped in to throw a bit of shade Guobadia's way. "#CityBoys @cityboys y’all be safe out here. We down like 100,000 this week & remember always give #HD not #ED [money] not enough my boy," he wrote. Guobadia didn't take it well, firing back at Williams immediately with a lawsuit threat.

Simon Guobadia Takes Legal Action Against Porsha Williams

Simone Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend the 2023 Pink Awards at Riverside EpiCenter on February 25, 2023 in Austell, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/WireImage)

“The next narrative has arrived.. Erectile dysfunction (ED) #wifeforethestreets,” he responded on Instagram. “This ‘railroad’ ‘265 day’ just does not get it…there are consequences for making inflammatory and defamatory statements. Get your coins together, you’re going to need every dime to defend what’s coming. A woman that has a history of coming for the manhood of every ex. Peddling same old narrative and tricks; unfortunately you met the right one. #railroad265days#married453days.”