Porsha Williams' Baby Daddy Drags Simon Guobadia For Alleged Erectile Dysfunction

Dennis McKinley has joined the chat.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce has been about as messy as it can get, and recently, one of her former partners even decided to jump in on their ongoing feud. Earlier this week, Williams took to her Instagram Story to seemingly Guobadia of suffering from erectile dysfunction. Her posts followed Guobadia's accusation that she took part in several affairs throughout their 15-month marriage, including one with Future. He wasn't at all pleased by her ED insinuation, firing back with an apparent lawsuit threat.

“The next narrative has arrived.. Erectile dysfunction (ED) #wifeforethestreets,” he wrote. “This ‘railroad’ ‘265 day’ just does not get it…there are consequences for making inflammatory and defamatory statements. Get your coins together, you’re going to need every dime to defend what’s coming. A woman that has a history of coming for the manhood of every ex. Peddling same old narrative and tricks; unfortunately you met the right one. #railroad265days#married453days.”

Dennis McKinley With A Message About ED

Guobadia didn't stop there, however. He went on to share a lengthy post about erectile dysfunction, showing his support for those who struggle with it. He also slammed the "vilification" of the condition, calling it "extremely low vibrating and distasteful." Clearly, however, the father of Williams' daughter doesn't see it that way. Dennis McKinley took to Instagram today to throw a bit of shade, seemingly poking fun at the Guobadia's ED allegations. "#CityBoys @cityboys y’all be safe out here. We down like 100,000 this week & remember always give #HD not #ED [money] not enough my boy," he captioned a clip of himself singing along to Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me."