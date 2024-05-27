Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Relationship Timeline

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Porsha Williams has called it quits with her marriage to businessman Simon Guobadia. The former couple’s whirlwind romance and subsequent marriage made headlines and caught the attention of many. Their love story, though brief, was filled with intense moments and surprises. Now that their relationship has ended, many fans and onlookers wonder how they reached this point. Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.

Read More: Porsha Williams Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj With Shady Female Rappers Meme

2020-2021: A Surprise Engagement

Porsha Williams met Simon Guobadia, a Nigerian entrepreneur in 2020 at his now-closed restaurant in Atlanta. However, things took a surprising turn in May 2021, when Porsha announced her engagement to Simon. The news came just a week after Simon and his ex-wife Falynn had finalized their divorce. The engagement was particularly surprising, as Falynn had recently appeared on RHOA as Porsha’s friend. Overall, news of the sudden engagement raised eyebrows and sparked a flurry of speculation and controversy.

Despite the backlash, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia defended their relationship. They both emphasized their deep connection and the happiness they had found in each other. Porsha, in particular, took to social media to express her joy, and to clarify that her relationship with Simon began after they began his divorce proceedings. On Porsha Family Matters, Simon revealed that his relationship with Porsha began when she messaged him on Instagram to check on him following the news of his divorce. While the new couple clarified that their relationship started in April, fans pointed out that their relationship moved too quickly for that timeline to be true.

2022: A Lavish Wedding

Porsha and Simon's relationship unfolded in the public eye, with every step documented on social media and in the press. In November 2022, the couple walked down the aisle with a series of extravagant celebrations. They had a traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony, honoring Simon's heritage. The wedding took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. Porsha dazzled in a series of stunning outfits, showcasing her new husband’s cultural heritage. Soon after, they followed up with a traditional American wedding at a Methodist church in Atlanta.

Read More: Porsha Williams Gets Fiancé Simon Guobadia's Name Tattooed On Her Neck

February 2024: Filing For Divorce

Despite their apparent happiness, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s relationship was not without its challenges. The couple faced constant scrutiny from the public and the media, with many questioning the authenticity of their romance. In February 2024, Porsha proudly announced that she would be coming back to RHOA as Porsha Guobadia. However, her excitement did not last long. That same month, Simon was accused of fraud related to his attempts to secure American citizenship, with alleged financial crimes dating back to the 1980s.

After overstaying his tourist visa, he pursued a green card marriage, which was detected and led to his deportation. Upon returning to the U.S., he committed more crimes and overstayed another tourist visa. Facing a second deportation, he assumed a fake identity and has lived under that alias since. Following this revelation, Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage.

May 2024: Petty

After Porsha Williams filed for divorce, things began to get messy with Simon Guobadia. Specifically, Guobadia requested detailed information about Porsha’s earnings from RHOA, and asked for copies of her filming contracts, agreements, and communications with producers. As if all that was not enough, he also expressed his desire to prohibit RHOA from filming in their home.

Porsha pushed back, arguing that Simon is not only overstepping his boundaries by involving Bravo in their divorce, but also wanting to control her. She also accused Simon of wanting to delay the proceedings with his demands. Recently, Simon commented on Shamea Morton’s new Instagram post. The new addition to RHOA had posted her new Rolls Royce and Simon had seen that as an opportunity to shade Porsha. He commented: “Congratulations my good sis, I’m so happy for you. My brother Gerald has excellent taste in fine cars. Look forward to watching the only cast member with a Rolls Royce.” Taking it in stride, Porsha clapped back with a comment of her own. She wrote: “Simon, don’t forget a debt-free husband who is a US citizen! My bestie is winning. Welcome to RHOA Queen Mumbi!” Let’s all hope this is where the pettiness ends.