Porsha Williams Turns Up On Memorial Day As Simon Guobadia Reminisces About Better Times

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are a celebrity couple that has certainly been through it as of late. Overall, the two are in the midst of an incredibly messy divorce. In fact, every single day, it feels as though there is some sort of bizarre update to give on these two. For those who may not know, the couple is mostly famous for being on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. They had been in relationships on the show prior to meeting one another. However, they ultimately found each other and got married in 2022.

Unfortunately, things did not work out for these two. Instead, the marriage only lasted 15 months. It was not the union that both were hoping for, and the end of it all has been quite messy. Williams had filed for divorce back in February, and since that time, both parties have found themselves at odds. There is even a fear now that Porsha will have to film the next season of RHOA from Guobadia's home, even though he told her to get out. Recently, Williams seemed to be in good spirits, as she could be seen on the gram twerking and having a fun time during Memorial Day weekend.

Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia Are On Different Pages

As for Guobadia, he seemed to be in a completely different mental space. He took to his Instagram page where he reminisced about last year's Memorial Day weekend, where he was surrounded by friends and good times. Needless to say, 2023 and 2024 have prove to be exceptionally different for Guobadia. Only time will tell whether or not his divorce from Williams will become less stressful moving forward.

Let us know what you think about the mess between Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that they have handled this divorce in the worst way possible? Were you fans of them on RHOA prior to the recent divorce?

