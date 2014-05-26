memorial day
- MusicSnoop Dogg Says He Nearly Joined The Military After High SchoolSnoop Dogg reflected on his own experience nearly joining the military on Memorial Day.By Cole Blake
- MusicUGK To Take On 8Ball & MJG On "Verzuz" For Memorial Day WeekendUGK and 8Ball & MJG will finally be going at it on "Verzuz" ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the show announced, Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsOffset Tortures Cardi B With A Nerf GunOffset had some fun targeting Cardi B with play bullets on Memorial Day Weekend.By Alex Zidel
- Food2 Chainz's Restaurant Closed For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines2 Chainz's Atlanta restaurant was shut down after a busy Memorial Day party was hosted this week.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsQuavo Comes To The Rescue After Saweetie Turns All The Way Up For Memorial DaySaweetie clearly had a lit Memorial Day.By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Show Off Marriage Goals On Memorial DayCardi B and Offset had a beautiful Memorial Day Weekend with dancing, family, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDJ Jazzy Jeff Predicts "More Sick People Soon" As Masses Gather Amid PandemicDJ Jazzy Jeff questions people who have decided that the COVID-19 pandemic is over as they gather together for the holiday weekend.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMemorial Day 2020: How Celebrities Are Honoring VeteransHappy Memorial Day!
By Madusa S.
- GramToni Braxton Still Slays In Bikini At 52Toni Braxton is looking better than ever in her new Instagram bikini picture.By O.I.
- EntertainmentChick-Fil-A Honors Memorial Day With "Missing Man Table" For Fallen SoldiersThe Tennesse location honored fallen soldiers. By Aida C.
- MusicG-Eazy & Ty Dolla $ign Get New Tattoos During 30th Birthday RagerGerald gets inked for his dirty thirty. By Chantilly Post
- SportsLeBron James Flexes Unreleased Nike Air Fear Of God 1 "Frosted Spruce"LeBron gets his shoes before everyone else.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentCaitlyn Jenner & 21-Year-Old Fuel Engagement Rumors After Another AppearanceIs Caitlyn Jenner getting married to a college student?By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean Posts Emotional Tribute To His WWII Veteran GrandmotherBig Sean pays his respects on Memorial Day. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKash Doll Clears Up Meek Mill Dating Rumors After Massive Memorial Day PartyKash Doll says she and Meek are just "friends" after rumors start swirling.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMemorial Day 2018: A List Of What's Open & ClosedHere's what services will still be available/closed for the day. By David Saric
- EntertainmentTyrese Continues To Tease "Baby Boy 2" With Taraji P. Henson PhotoTyrese is intent on making "Baby Boy 2" a reality.By Rose Lilah
- MusicMemorial Day Tweet From Wiz Khalifa Has Twitter Up In ArmsThis blunt tweet from Wiz Khalifa about Memorial Day has him catching twitter criticism.By Rose Lilah
- MusicBring The Heat This Memorial Day Weekend With Our New Summer Party PlaylistLet HNHH bring your party to the next level!By Matt F
- SportsAdidas Debuts Special Edition Memorial Day CleatsSpecial edition spikes for Team Adidas baseball players.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsDrake's Memorial Day Mansion Party Ends In BrawlDrake's Memorial Day bash was lit.By Danny Schwartz
- Editor's PickDrake Announces Second "Houston Appreciation Weekend"Drake will be hosting the second "Houston Appreciation Weekend" in the coming weeks.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentMemorial Day Weekend Recap: Nicki Minaj, Game, Big Sean & More Hit Up Las VegasWe take a look at how rappers have been spending the long weekend and their Memorial Day plans.By Rose Lilah