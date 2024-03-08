Who Is Simon Guobadia? Porsha Williams's Estranged Husband

Fans of the reality TV show Real Housewives of Atlanta are most likely familiar with the ever-so-lavish entrepreneur, Simon Guobadia. He has had romantic relationships with not one, but two stars from the popular reality show. Most recently, he was tied to Porsha Williams whom he married in 2022. However, their journey seems to have come to an end as Williams filed for a divorce from Guobadia in February 2024. After a captivating whirlwind romance, this is not the end many fans expected. Nevertheless, Porsha seems primed to move on from Simon Guobadia for reasons yet undisclosed. During their time together, Williams was undoubtedly the most visible of the two. As a result, many people don’t know much about Guobadia beyond the fact that he was with Williams. Here’s what you need to know about the 59-year-old businessman.

Background

Born on June 2, 1964, Simon Iyore Guobadia is a Nigerian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and executive producer. He grew up in Nigeria with seven siblings in what he describes as an upper-middle-class family. Before immigrating to the United States in 1982, Guobadia completed his elementary and high school education in Nigeria. Although he had already started college in Delta State, Nigeria, he had to drop out to move to the States. Subsequently, he was admitted into the University of the District of Columbia, Washington D.C., to study Accounting. Guobadia eventually graduated from UDC with a BBA in Accounting in 1993.

Career & Works

After graduating, Simon Guobadia worked as a Certified Public Accountant “with a focus in Audit & Accounting, Transactional Tax Consulting and Software Development for several global prestigious firms.” However, in 2007, he began his journey down a different career path when he founded Simon & Company. Now known as Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, LLC, the company supplies refined fuels in Atlanta, Georgia.

Over the years, Guobadia has enjoyed significant success through this company and branched out into other industries. According to his website, he has “businesses in Oil & Gas, Renewal Energy, Manufacturing, and Commodities Trading.” In addition, Guobadia has successfully ventured into the film industry. He is credited as an executive producer on Son of the South (with Spike Lee), Jail House Dogs, and Kill, among other movies. Also notable are his works in philanthropy. Described on his website as his “greatest purpose,” philanthropy is something Guobadia takes very seriously.

Love & Family

Altogether, Simon Guobadia has been married four times. While his first two marriages didn’t work out, they bore him his five kids, whom he loves very much. Guobadia seems to be very big on family and often posts photos of his kids on Instagram. His third marriage, as some know, was to none other than Falynn Guobadia. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star became Mrs. Guobadia in June 2019. However, in April 2021, the pair separated.

Subsequently, after one month of dating, Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams announced their engagement in May 2021. They sealed the deal in November 2022, when they held both Nigerian and American wedding ceremonies. Unfortunately, their marriage is now coming to an end. After 15 months together as a married couple, Williams has filed for divorce from Guobadia.

Simon Guobodia’s Interests

Scrolling through his Instagram page, it’s clear Simon Guobadia has a love for golf. Much of the entrepreneur’s free time seems to be spent on the golf course with some of his buddies. Additionally, Guobadia is passionate about cars and has an impressive collection. As a matter of fact, in June 2022, he was featured in Simply Buckhead magazine to speak about his passion for car collecting. “I love the history around certain vehicles, whether they’re Italian or British or German,” he said. It was also revealed that his collection was worth upwards of $2 million.

Conclusion

Without a doubt, Simon Guobadia is a very accomplished man. He has managed to successfully build a great life for himself and his family. However, he is currently facing a threat of deportation. He was recently hit with allegations of fraud and reportedly has a criminal record. On February 22, 2024, Atlanta Black Star reported that Guobadia was denied permanent residency in the U.S., and is currently appealing the decision.

