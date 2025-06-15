RHOA's Porsha Williams' Husband Simon Guobadia Questions If She Was Possibly Involved In His ICE Detainment & Deportation

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce is finalized last week, with the court upholding their prenuptial agreement.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have hit another obstacle leading up to their split, with Guobadia being detained by ICE last week. 

ICE detained the Nigerian-born businessman, deported, and reportedly lost his legal challenge to a prenuptial agreement with ex-wife Porsha Williams. Now back in Nigeria, Simon is breaking his silence, describing the ordeal as a nightmare and suggesting he may have been deliberately targeted.

Talking to US Magazine, Guobadia revealed that ICE agents intercepted him the moment he landed in the U.S. earlier this year. Upon returning from overseas during divorce headlines, authorities seized his devices and demanded passcodes for a forensic investigation. He said they confiscated his “mobile office” before placing him in handcuffs and detaining him.

Did Porsha Williams Set Up Husband Simon Guobadia?

Simon questions the timing of the arrest, given that his immigration status had been public knowledge for years. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 premiere dropped just days after his detention. He blamed stricter federal enforcement but also suggested—without offering evidence—that someone aligned with Porsha may have played a role.

During the interview, Simon grew emotional when describing conditions inside the detention facility. He was denied bond, faced delays seeing a judge, and was placed in protective custody due to his public profile. For 23 hours a day, he remained locked in a cell. “I understood why people kill themselves,” he said. “But I’m too strong.”

On June 11, a judge upheld the former couple’s prenuptial agreement during a video hearing, handing Porsha a major legal victory. The court found that the contract had been negotiated fairly and transparently. Simon had argued that she misled him about returning to RHOA, but his claim failed to sway the court.

Now back in Nigeria, Simon’s financial fate remains unclear, but the fallout from their 15-month marriage continues to unfold. Porsha has not commented publicly on the ruling. As Season 16 of RHOA airs, their once-private disputes are becoming part of the broader entertainment narrative.

Simon’s account raises questions about the intersection of fame, immigration policy, and family law, even as both sides remain locked in the court of public opinion.

