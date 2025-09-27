6ix9ine Disrespects 21 Savage And His Alleged Citizenship Status

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images) Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; 21 Savage performs on the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
There have been some bubbling tensions between 21 Savage and 6ix9ine for some time, dating back to the "SAVAGE MODE II" days.

6ix9ine has been going on a bit of a rampage as of late, dissing several rappers in interviews. He's gone after Jim Jones, Pi'erre Bourne, Offset, Sukihana, and more, with 21 Savage being the latest on his hit list. During a cell phone chat with DJ Akademiks, the "GUMMO" rapper and the hip-hop reporter got on the topic of the ATL native.

It's a bit unclear as to how they did, as the clip picks up at a random point during their conversation. But 6ix9ine doesn't hold back on 21, saying that he would flat out disrespect him the next time he sees him. How far will he go? "I'll really spit on that n****," he says.

The Bushwick, Brooklyn native then calls out Savage over his alleged citizenship status. Akademiks tries to explain why they aren't that different from one another. Tekashi interjects saying, "I'm a U.S. citizen, that's what separates us... That n**** 21 Savage ain't from here n****."

Of course, this is a reference to the revelation that the Georgia-based act is actually from the U.K. If you remember his immigration case was widely covered in 2019. He eventually became a legal U.S. citizen in 2023 with his lawyer at the time confirming as such.

6ix9ine 21 Savage Beef

"She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE. His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated, and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally."

Not too long after, 21 went onto tour back in his original hometown of London.

These disses from 6ix9ine though shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, though. Since 2020, it had been rumored that the "Bank Account" songwriter dissed him on SAVAGE MODE II. "Snitches & Rats" was believed to be that track where it occurred.

Back then, he said it was directly for him, but it didn't not include him either. "I see y'all talking about the 'Snitches & Rats' song [being] like a 6ix9ine diss song or something. 6ix9ine ain't the only rat in America. He's not the only snitch in the world, man. F*ck wrong with y'all? Y'all need to listen to that sh*t though 'cause that sh*t is facts. A rat is a f*cking rat, period."

