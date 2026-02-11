Mike Epps has issued a public apology to Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for joking about her recent support of the Republican Party. During a recent stand-up set, he remarked that she had a "train ran on her by Donald Trump and them." Addressing a clip of the joke surfacing online, Petty explained that he regrets the antics.

"I am Mr. Accountability, I say stuff and do stuff, and then I go to bed, wake up the next morning, and having prayed on and thought about it. I just wanna apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said, I wanna apologize to your husband, your kids, all that for saying what I said. I'm a comedian. Sometimes I get on that stage, and I have a little drink, and I go wild … I’m non-filtered. Just wanted to apologize," he admitted in a video on social media. "I am Mr. Accountability. I love apologizing—something a lot of people don’t know how to do."

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Posts Odd Message About Loving And Needing Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj's Support For Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj has voiced her support for Donald Trump and the Republican Party on numerous occasions in recent months. She appeared at TurningPoint USA's AmericaFest, the premiere of Melania, and more events.

Speaking with Katie Miller for an interview, earlier this month, Minaj explained her growing interest in politics. She said that her motivation for supporting the Republican Party so openly in recent months stems from a "premonition." She said: “You know what, Katie? I think that people’s steps are aligned. I used to always tell people this when I was growing up, I had this strong premonition my whole life that I had a second job to do. And this was, by the way, before I even made it in rap. Something inside of me just told me I would have another thing to do. The first time I said it out loud or texted it was during the last campaign, the presidential campaign, this last one."