Nicki Minaj Allegedly Insinuates She's Hiring Tony Buzbee After Jay-Z Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Nicki Minaj Insinuates Shes Hiring Tony Buzbee After Jay Z Case
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Nicki Minaj allegedly accused a page of harassing her by publishing an old video, bringing up Tony Buzbee amid his issues with Jay-Z.

Nicki Minaj has been beefing with Jay-Z for a long time, and her fiery crusade against the likes of Roc Nation may continue to have legs. Via an alleged tweet and delete caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she insinuated that she hired Tony Buzbee for an unspecified lawsuit.

Per the post, the alleged tweet was in response to another page posting a video of Minaj showing herself and her fit off for the camera. "Nicki Minaj should understand that she has gotten old and retire," the Twitter post reads.

"Do you have permission to use this video that I filmed years ago to harass me on this or any other platform? You've just been added to the suit. @TonyBuzbee2 check DM," she allegedly tweeted and deleted in response.

Dr Penking, the poster in question, responded to the Trinidadian superstar's alleged tweet-and-delete. "Tell Nicki Minaj that My self and my team are ready and eagerly anticipating her papers," they tweeted. "Freedom of speech and expression is supreme in all constitutions in the world and I have the right to express my opinion at all times . Is she old? Yes she is 43 . There is nothing harassing about this. It is a publicly accessible information on Wikipedia. Should she retire? I think she should. That’s my personal opinion and I stand by it. You can agree or disagree. I will not be bullied or intimidated by Nicki Minaj or any other 'celebrity.'"

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Who Is Tony Buzbee?

For those unaware, Tony Buzbee is a lawyer and politician who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in Houston in 2019. He's most known in hip-hop circles for his high-profile legal cases against the likes of Travis Scott and Diddy.

This connection is interesting due to Tony Buzbee's legal pursuit of Jay-Z. He represented the plaintiff in a dismissed sexual assault case against Hov and Diddy.

Nowadays, Tony Buzbee and Jay-Z continue to battle legally. A lawyer from Roc Nation sued Buzbee for defamation, whereas a court dismissed Jay's defamation lawsuit against him. The attorney plans to fire back.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj's issues with Jay-Z run deeper. She accused him of organizing a smear campaign against her, cutting her out of a Tidal deal, and a whole lot more. We'll see if this alleged legal threat actually pans out or if there's more to these associations.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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