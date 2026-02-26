Nicki Minaj Dumped By Lawyer Amid $10 Million Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj has annoyed and offended a lot of people in recent months for her new views on Donald Trump. She's been busy supporting him at different events, whether that be while their together or separate. It seems that with her attention elsewhere, it's leading to some issues in other areas of her life, as a result.

Per TMZ, Nicki has just been dropped by her lawyer. However, if that wasn't rough enough, this has occurred amid a late 2025 lawsuit. Her now ex legal rep, Matthew Abbott, filed a request to withdraw from a $10 million one that was presented by a familiar foe, an ex-fan named Tameer Peak.

Abbott replaced the hitmaker's longtime attorney, Judd Burstein, shortly after Peak refiled this massive defamation lawsuit, which was incredibly abrupt. Burstein said that it had nothing to do the "entirely frivolous" suit and was "unrelated to any concern about the merits of Peak's claims."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

However, he didn't give any direct explanation for leaving. Instead, Burstein said, "I believe that it would be inappropriate for me to discuss the reasons why I chose to decline the representation."

Interestingly though, Burstein's decision arose during the heat of Nicki's recent political rants.

Now, Abbott is out as well after "several" unsuccessful attempts in trying to contact the superstar and her accountants over the last few months.

Nicki Minaj's Beef With Gavin Newsom

He says that he's even tried reaching her via text and email, but to no avail. It looks like Abbott already submitted a letter to the court asking to give an extension to Nicki so she can find a permanent attorney going forward.

Maybe contributing to this "communication breakdown is the fact that she's been using her Twitter fingers a lot lately. She's been busy reigniting her feud with California's governor, Gavin Newsom, calling him out for his behavior.

Most recently, she put him on blast for how he talked to the state's mayor, Andre Dickens. In a viral clip, Newsom seems to imply he's not smart or qualified for the position.