Jonathan Majors To Star In Ben Shapiro-Produced Film For “The Daily Wire”

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jonathan Majors Film Daily Wire
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Jonathan Majors attends the 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors at The Hollywood Roosevelt on August 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jonathan Majors has reportedly been in South Carolina filming his first movie in roughly four years this week.

Jonathan Majors' career has been on the rocks for the past couple of years, but now, it looks like he's gearing up to take on a new role. Deadline reports that the actor has been filming his first movie in four years this week in South Carolina. At the time of writing, the plot of the film and other cast members have yet to be revealed. The title of the film hasn't been announced either, but some other critical details have.

Ben Shapiro will be producing it for The Daily Wire, and Dallas Sonnier will be producing it for Bonfire Legend. Other producers include Sydney Aucreman, Travis Mills, and Lillian Campbell. The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend have worked with various "canceled" individuals in the past, including Armie Hammer, Gina Carano, and more.

Majors was fired by Marvel Studios and Disney in December of 2023, shortly after he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault against his ex, Grace Jabbari.

Read More: Meagan Good Reveals Parenthood Plans With Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors Reflects On Assault Conviction
Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors during the Septimius Awards at Koninklijk Theater Tuschinski on September 4, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Marcel Koch/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

He reflected on the experience during a 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, admitting that it was far from easy to deal with. “There were days when it was like, ‘Is this real?’” he explained. “It’s a heartbreak like I’ve never experienced and it just compounded and compounded.”

“At some point there has to be accountability for writing your own story,” he added. “Am I going to fall into that narrative of falling apart, of self-destruction? Have a struggle, blame the world, have a struggle, hate yourself, have a struggle, deny everything. None of those narratives is beneficial.” Instead, Majors said he planned to “Have a struggle, learn, metabolize, grow.”

He appears to have taken some steps in that direction in recent months, marrying Meagan Good, launching a fitness brand with her, and more.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Calls Out Fan For Boldly Requesting Meagan Good’s Phone Number

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Pop Culture Jonathan Majors Secures First Major Film Role After Assault Conviction
Trial Begins For Actor Jonathan Majors' Domestic Violence Charges Relationships Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Get Cozy In NYC Ahead Of Actor's Trial
58th Annual Frederick Douglass Awards Pop Culture Jonathan Majors Set To Receive Hollywood Unlocked Award For Perseverance
US actor Jonathan Majors' trial on assault charges begins in New York Pop Culture Jonathan Majors Says "Faith" Is Helping Him After Guilty Verdict
Comments 0