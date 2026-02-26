Jonathan Majors' career has been on the rocks for the past couple of years, but now, it looks like he's gearing up to take on a new role. Deadline reports that the actor has been filming his first movie in four years this week in South Carolina. At the time of writing, the plot of the film and other cast members have yet to be revealed. The title of the film hasn't been announced either, but some other critical details have.

Ben Shapiro will be producing it for The Daily Wire, and Dallas Sonnier will be producing it for Bonfire Legend. Other producers include Sydney Aucreman, Travis Mills, and Lillian Campbell. The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend have worked with various "canceled" individuals in the past, including Armie Hammer, Gina Carano, and more.

Majors was fired by Marvel Studios and Disney in December of 2023, shortly after he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault against his ex, Grace Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors Reflects On Assault Conviction

Jonathan Majors during the Septimius Awards at Koninklijk Theater Tuschinski on September 4, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Marcel Koch/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

He reflected on the experience during a 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, admitting that it was far from easy to deal with. “There were days when it was like, ‘Is this real?’” he explained. “It’s a heartbreak like I’ve never experienced and it just compounded and compounded.”

“At some point there has to be accountability for writing your own story,” he added. “Am I going to fall into that narrative of falling apart, of self-destruction? Have a struggle, blame the world, have a struggle, hate yourself, have a struggle, deny everything. None of those narratives is beneficial.” Instead, Majors said he planned to “Have a struggle, learn, metabolize, grow.”