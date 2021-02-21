The Daily Wire
- PoliticsBen Shapiro Net Worth 2023: What Is The Daily Wire Founder Worth?Discover Ben Shapiro's net worth in 2023 - $60 million. Explore how his media ventures and controversies shaped his financial success.By Axl Banks
- PoliticsCandace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him "Rude"She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was "rude" to her.By Erika Marie
- TVGina Carano Defends Pedro Pascal Amid Disney Fallout: "I Adore Him"Gina Carano says she still "adores" Pedro Pascal, despite her controversial exit from "The Mandalorian."By Cole Blake